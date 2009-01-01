Singapore, Japan ink enhanced agreement on defence cooperation
日本とシンガポール 防衛装備品輸出の協定交渉へ
These areas include logistics support, exchanges on defence technology, protection against Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Explosive (CBRE) threats, strategic communications and maritime security, MINDEF said.
Minister for Defence Dr Ng Eng Hen and Japan Minister of Defense Nobuo Kishi signed the agreement on the sidelines of the Shangri-la Dialogue.
The Memorandum on Defence Exchanges was first signed in 2009 between then-Minister for Defence Teo Chee Hean and his Japanese counterpart Toshimi Kitazawa.
The original agreement formalised defence interactions between both defence establishments, such as exchange of visits by defence officials, conduct of policy dialogues and military staff talks, as well as the cross-attendance of courses and seminars.
The 2009 deal also allowed both countries to broaden defence cooperation on areas such as humanitarian assistance and disaster relief and peace support operations.
On Saturday, Singapore and Japan also announced the commencement of negotiations on an agreement concerning the transfer of defence equipment and technology.
The agreement will establish a legal framework for the import and export of defence equipment and technology between the two countries, but does not oblige either party to sell or buy equipment from the other party, MINDEF said.
staradvertiser.com - Jun 10
U.N. member nations elected five countries to join the powerful U.N. Security Council today with no suspense or drama because all were unopposed — Ecuador, Japan, Malta, Mozambique and Switzerland.
Al Jazeera - Jun 08
Russia’s foreign ministry has said it is suspending an agreement with Japan that allowed Japanese fishermen to fish near the disputed Southern Kuril islands, accusing Tokyo of failing to make payments required under the deal.
WION - Jun 05
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is planning to attend a summit of leaders from the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), news agency Reuters reported citing sources familiar with the matter said.
rappler.com - Jun 05
North Korea fired eight short-range ballistic missiles towards the sea off its east coast on Sunday, June 5, a day after South Korea and the United States wrapped up their first combined military exercises involving an American aircraft carrier in more than four years.
globalcirculate.com - Jun 05
Japan’s government is considering resuming a national travel discount campaign as soon as late this month to help the tourism industry recover from a Covid-19 slump, the Nikkei newspaper said on Saturday.
Nikkei - Jun 01
Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday and will recuperate at home until at least June 11, officials said.
NHK - May 31
Lawmakers in Japan have enacted a supplementary budget worth 2.7 trillion yen, or roughly 21 billion dollars, to address fuel prices that have surged since Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
kitco.com - May 31
Japan's government made no mention of a timeframe for balancing the primary budget in its draft mid-year annual long-term economic policy roadmap, two government sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
The Star - May 30
Japan lodged a complaint Monday over a South Korean ship that was conducting a marine survey in waters near Japanese-claimed islands controlled by Seoul.
NHK - May 29
Japan's Ground Self-Defense Force held its annual live-fire exercises at the foot of Mount Fuji in central Japan on Saturday.
Nikkei - May 28
The Japanese government plans to allow exports of fighter jets, missiles and other arms to 12 countries, including India, Australia as well as some European and Southeast Asian nations, Nikkei has learned. Regulatory changes to allow for the exports could come by next March.
Al Jazeera - May 27
Japan will move to restart idled nuclear power plants to make maximum use of nuclear power in order to stabilise energy prices and supply, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has said.