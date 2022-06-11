US to lift COVID test requirement for international travelers
米入国時の「コロナ陰性証明」提示 12日撤廃へ
A White House spokesperson revealed the plan on Twitter on Friday. Travelers are currently required to have a negative COVID-19 test within a day before boarding their flights.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the change takes effect at 12:00 a.m., Eastern time, on Sunday. It says the requirement can be withdrawn because vaccinations and other factors have contributed to lower risk of severe disease and death across the US.
US media say visitors who are not US nationals will still have to show they have been fully vaccinated to enter the country.
Airlines had lobbied the government to lift the test mandate, hoping to revive inbound tourism.
The CDC says it will reassess the need for testing requirements if the situation changes.
