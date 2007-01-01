Japanese-owned Stradivarius violin sells for $15 million at auction
300年前のバイオリン「ダ・ヴィンチ」20億円で落札
Japan Today -- Jun 11
A Stradivarius violin put up for sale by a Japanese businessman has sold for over $15 million in New York, Tarisio Auctions said Thursday.
The violin, made by Antonio Stradivari in 1714 during the Italian craftsman's "golden period," was put up by Tokuji Munetsugu, founder of the operator of the Japanese curry restaurant chain CoCo Ichibanya, who had owned it since 2007.
The identity of the successful bidder was not immediately known.
Called "da Vinci, ex-Seidel," and fetching $15,340,000, the instrument was once owned by Toscha Seidel, one of the greatest violinists of the 20th century, and was played by him on the soundtrack of the 1939 Oscar-winning movie "The Wizard of Oz."
Tarisio Auction said the instrument was "fetching, beguiling and in excellent condition" and belonged to an "elite group" of golden period instruments. ...continue reading
Jun 11 (ANNnewsCH) - “バイオリンの最高峰”と位置付けられる「ストラディバリウス」。中でも、黄金期の1714年に作られ、「ダ・ヴィンチ」と呼ばれているのが、このバイオリンです。 ...continue reading
Japanese man arrested in Indonesia over COVID relief fraud
devdiscourse.com - Jun 09
Authorities on Indonesia's Sumatra island arrested a Japanese fugitive accused of helping steal USD 7.3 million intended for small businesses in Japan hurt by the coronavirus, police said on Wednesday.
devdiscourse.com - Jun 09
Authorities on Indonesia's Sumatra island arrested a Japanese fugitive accused of helping steal USD 7.3 million intended for small businesses in Japan hurt by the coronavirus, police said on Wednesday.
More tsunami safety towers erected
staradvertiser.com - Jun 09
A total of 502 tsunami safety towers were erected in Tokyo and 22 other prefectures through April 2021, an 11-fold increase in the number that existed prior to the catastrophic 2011 Tohoku earthquake, according to a Cabinet Office survey.
staradvertiser.com - Jun 09
A total of 502 tsunami safety towers were erected in Tokyo and 22 other prefectures through April 2021, an 11-fold increase in the number that existed prior to the catastrophic 2011 Tohoku earthquake, according to a Cabinet Office survey.
Japanese man jailed for attacking Thai dissident
mizzima.com - Jun 09
A Japanese man was jailed for 20 months on Wednesday for attacking a Thai academic in Japan where he lives in self-exile following his vocal criticism of the military and monarchy.
mizzima.com - Jun 09
A Japanese man was jailed for 20 months on Wednesday for attacking a Thai academic in Japan where he lives in self-exile following his vocal criticism of the military and monarchy.
23-year-old woman arrested for abandoning infant’s body inside suitcase hidden in closet
Japan Today - Jun 07
Police in Hino City, Tokyo, have arrested a 23-year-old woman on suspicion of corpse abandonment after the body of a newborn boy was found inside a suitcase hidden in a closet.
Japan Today - Jun 07
Police in Hino City, Tokyo, have arrested a 23-year-old woman on suspicion of corpse abandonment after the body of a newborn boy was found inside a suitcase hidden in a closet.
Sri Lankan man dies in Ibaraki Pref. in suspected homicide
NHK - Jun 07
Police in Ibaraki Prefecture, northeast of Tokyo, are investigating the death of a 45-year-old Sri Lankan man as a possible case of homicide.
NHK - Jun 07
Police in Ibaraki Prefecture, northeast of Tokyo, are investigating the death of a 45-year-old Sri Lankan man as a possible case of homicide.
Man gets 18-year prison term for 2017 expressway road rage deaths
Japan Today - Jun 07
A Japanese court on Monday sentenced a 30-year-old man to a prison term of 18 years in a retrial over a 2017 road rage incident that resulted in the deaths of a couple and injuries to their two daughters.
Japan Today - Jun 07
A Japanese court on Monday sentenced a 30-year-old man to a prison term of 18 years in a retrial over a 2017 road rage incident that resulted in the deaths of a couple and injuries to their two daughters.
Japanese things that other countries NEED TO DO!
Mrs Eats - Jun 05
There are some things in Japan that just make so much sense! Of course, you already know the obvious ones like high-speed bullet trains and conveyer belt sushi, but let's talk about the not-so-obvious things that Japan has that makes TOTAL sense! Let's take a look at all the interesting things like vending machines, bicycles, etc!
Mrs Eats - Jun 05
There are some things in Japan that just make so much sense! Of course, you already know the obvious ones like high-speed bullet trains and conveyer belt sushi, but let's talk about the not-so-obvious things that Japan has that makes TOTAL sense! Let's take a look at all the interesting things like vending machines, bicycles, etc!
US naval officer in Japan faces prison over deadly crash
8News - Jun 05
For Ridge Alkonis, a U.S. Navy lieutenant living in Japan, a springtime trip with his wife and three children to Mount Fuji was intended as fun and leisurely family time before an expected deployment.
8News - Jun 05
For Ridge Alkonis, a U.S. Navy lieutenant living in Japan, a springtime trip with his wife and three children to Mount Fuji was intended as fun and leisurely family time before an expected deployment.
Bogus deliveryman sexually assaults woman, steals her underwear
Japan Today - Jun 04
Police in Yatomi, Aichi Prefecture, have arrested a 32-year-old man on suspicion of sexually assaulting a 24-year-old woman and stealing her underwear.
Japan Today - Jun 04
Police in Yatomi, Aichi Prefecture, have arrested a 32-year-old man on suspicion of sexually assaulting a 24-year-old woman and stealing her underwear.
Hailstones hurt dozens of students in Gunma Prefecture
NHK - Jun 03
Education officials in Gunma Prefecture, north of Tokyo, say dozens of junior high school students suffered minor injuries when they were hit by hailstones as they were making their way home on Thursday.
NHK - Jun 03
Education officials in Gunma Prefecture, north of Tokyo, say dozens of junior high school students suffered minor injuries when they were hit by hailstones as they were making their way home on Thursday.
Police, railway operators launch campaign against gropers
NHK - Jun 01
Police and railway operators in and around Tokyo have jointly launched a two-week campaign against groping on trains.
NHK - Jun 01
Police and railway operators in and around Tokyo have jointly launched a two-week campaign against groping on trains.
Mother arrested over death of 3-year-old daughter whose legs were broken
Japan Today - Jun 01
Police in Kasukabe City, Saitama Prefecture, have charged a 31-year-old unemployed woman with parental neglect resulting in the death of her three-year-old daughter.
Japan Today - Jun 01
Police in Kasukabe City, Saitama Prefecture, have charged a 31-year-old unemployed woman with parental neglect resulting in the death of her three-year-old daughter.
Society Page: 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7