Shiseido shifts focus to quality products that are made in Japan

Asahi -- Jun 11
Cosmetics giant Shiseido Co. is relocating its production facilities back to Japan in seeking to win customers with a “made-in-Japan” brand.

Buoyed by the weakening yen, Shiseido is looking to bolster its exports from Japan to various areas around the world as fewer foreign visitors can travel to Japan to buy their products.

Shiseido unveiled its Fukuoka Kurume Factory to reporters on May 26, which started operations in April in Kurume, Fukuoka Prefecture. The facility can make 140 million units of skincare products from its core Elixir line and other lines annually.

Products manufactured there are sent out not only to Japanese consumers but also to those in China and other Asian nations from nearby Hakata Port. Profits linked to the plant are expected to rise due to the recent drop in the yen.

Shiseido in December 2019 opened its Nasu Factory in Otawara, Tochigi Prefecture--its first new facility in Japan in 36 years. The Osaka Ibaraki Factory was next created in Ibaraki, Osaka Prefecture, in December 2020, before the latest Fukuoka Kurume Factory opened.

Philippines asks Japanese retailers to raise banana prices
Nikkei - Jun 09
The Philippines is seeking to raise its banana prices in its largest export market, Japan, as rising production and logistics costs weigh on the Southeast Asian country's farmers.
BOJ chief apologizes for remark on price hikes
NHK - Jun 08
Bank of Japan Governor Kuroda Haruhiko has apologized for saying that households are becoming more tolerant of higher prices.
Sony's former chairman, Nobuyuki Idei, dies at 84
Nikkei - Jun 07
Nobuyuki Idei, former chairman and group CEO of Sony Group, has died of liver failure at age 84, the company announced Tuesday.
Japan adopts law to regulate stablecoins for investor protection
Nikkei - Jun 04
The upper house of Japan's parliament passed a bill into law Friday to regulate stablecoins, or cryptocurrencies whose value is pegged to that of the yen, dollar or other currencies.
Japan's oldest Chinese restaurant is latest victim of Covid-19 pandemic, closes doors after 138 years
straitstimes.com - Jun 03
Heichinrou, an iconic Chinese restaurant in Japan founded 138 years ago, became the latest establishment to fall victim to the coronavirus pandemic, filing for bankruptcy protection on Thursday (June 2).
Toshiba reveals buyout bids as privatization chances rise
Bloomberg - Jun 02
Toshiba Corp. said it received eight offers to buy out the conglomerate and two proposals for capital and business alliances as the Japanese industrial giant moved a step closer to a possible privatization.
Pinterest ads extended to Japan
adweek.com - Jun 02
Pinterest ads are now available for all businesses in Japan, making the country its 31st ads market and its third in the Asia-Pacific region, following Australia and New Zealand.
Uniqlo chief regains spot as Japan's richest but wealth down sharply
abs-cbn.com - Jun 01
Tadashi Yanai, founder and chief of Japanese clothing retail chain Uniqlo, has regained his title as the richest person in Japan even as a global economic slowdown has eroded his wealth sharply, according to international business magazine Forbes Asia's latest list of the 50 richest people in Japan.
Over 10,000 food items in Japan to see price hike in 2022: survey
Kyodo - Jun 01
Over 10,000 food items in Japan will experience price increases of an average 13 percent this year as a result of rising materials costs and the yen's rapid depreciation, a survey by a credit research firm showed Wednesday.
Shinsei Bank to raise interest rate tenfold on 6-month deposits
Nikkei - May 31
Japan's Shinsei Bank will raise the interest rate on six-month deposits tenfold to 0.1% from Wednesday, shifting to a strategy of chasing savings after becoming a subsidiary of financial conglomerate SBI Holdings.
Toyosu market to resume public viewings of tuna auction
NHK - May 31
Tokyo's largest food market is resuming public viewings of its famed tuna auction from Thursday after a five-month hiatus.
SoftBank's top executives pay slashed after historic vision fund loss
WION - May 31
SoftBank Group’s top executives Masayoshi Son saw steep cuts in their paychecks as the Japanese conglomerate marked a historic loss for its vision fund unit.
Business Page: 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7
        