Chagu Chagu Umakko held for the first time in 3 years
「チャグチャグ馬コ」3年ぶり 鈴の音みちのくに響く
Japan Today -- Jun 11
The "Chagu Chagu Umakko" parade of colorfully clad horses and children, designated as an intangible folklore cultural asset of the nation, moves along a road in Takizawa, Iwate Prefecture, on Saturday.
The parade, which traveled 14 kilometers from Takizawa to nearby Morioka city, resumed following a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Jun 11 () - 200年以上続く岩手県の伝統行事「チャグチャグ馬コ」が3年ぶりに行われています。 ...continue reading
Japan begins relaxing entry restrictions for foreign tourists
NHK - Jun 09
Starting Friday, Japan will accept guided package tours from 98 "blue" countries and regions designated as low-risk in terms of COVID-19 infections.
Riding on Japan’s Amazing Luxurious Train | Saphir Odoriko Premium Green
Solo Solo Travel - Jun 09
Today we are riding on Japan's Most Luxurious Train Sear from Tokyo to Atami on Saphir Odoriko.
Tokyo Disneyland, DisneySea cuts child tickets in half
News On Japan - Jun 08
Oriental Land has announced that it will cut the child rates for Tokyo Disneyland and DisneySea by half from the end of this month to August 31st.
Masks and chaperones: Japan's new rules for foreign tour groups
Nikkei - Jun 07
Japan is opening up to overseas tour groups from Friday, but under strict conditions: visitors must wear masks, buy insurance and be accompanied by a tour guide "from entry to departure."
Japan Alps Adventure! Solo Travel Vlog Nagano to Toyama || Tateyama-Kurobe Alpin Route
Kuga's Travel - Jun 06
Between Toyama and Nagano prefectures, there is a steep 3,000m-high mountain range called the Japan Alps.However, there is a route that passes directly through this mountain to Toyama. This route is called the Tateyama-Kurobe Alpine Route.
Tokyo’s BEST Photo Spots with a Pro Japanese Videographer
Tokyo Creative - Jun 05
We collab with one of Tokyo's top videographers, Eiki Akiyama, & get a tour of the best locations for the perfect Instagram shot!
This Luxe Overnight Train on One of the Japan's Most Scenic Islands Is Getting an Upgrade
travelandleisure.com - Jun 03
Japan's new plan to test tourism is officially underway, so now may be the right time to start looking into your luxurious return to Japan by rail. And your overnight train ride through one of Japan's most scenic islands is about to get an upgrade.
Osaka's airport gets translation devices before foreign visitors arrive
NHK - Jun 03
Kansai International Airport in Japan is preparing to start welcoming foreign tourists from next week. To reduce the likelihood of communication problems, the facility's staff have been equipped with handheld translation devices.
Japan raises cap on daily arrivals to 20,000
NHK - Jun 01
Japan has doubled the daily limit on the number of people entering the country to 20,000, starting on Wednesday.
More regional Japan airports to accept entrants from abroad: PM
Kyodo - May 31
Japan plans to allow more regional airports to accept entrants from abroad, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Tuesday, as the country gradually relaxes stringent border controls implemented in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Pricey Japan packages set to go on sale
Bangkok Post - May 31
Outbound tour operators in Thailand are preparing to offer Japan packages next month, with prices expected to be 30-40% more expensive than those sold prior to the pandemic, mainly because of visa requirements, Covid-19 testing and soaring operational costs.
Tourist on Japan's package tour trial tests positive for COVID-19
Japan Times - May 30
A foreign tourist on a package tour trial in Oita Prefecture has tested positive for the coronavirus, with three others considered close contacts, the tourism agency said Monday.
