Toyota dominates again to win 5th straight Le Mans
Japan Today -- Jun 13
Toyota won the 24 Hours Le Mans in the classic endurance race for the fifth straight time, with the No. 8 car finishing ahead of the No. 7 in another dominant performance on Sunday.
New Zealander Brendan Hartley had clinched pole position and was at the wheel as Toyota Gazoo's No. 8 completed the race in sunny and warm conditions, with teammates Sebastien Buemi and Ryo Hirakawa watching from the team garage.
Swiss driver Buemi has won the race four times while Hartley clinched his third win, and second for Toyota after his first victory with Porsche in 2017. Both had modest Formula One careers.
Dane Tom Kristensen holds the records with nine wins.
Hirakawa secured his first victory to join Japanese countrymen Kazuki Nakajima (3 wins) and Kamui Kobayashi (1) as winners in the famed race, which was first held in 1923.
Kenichi Horie becomes world's oldest to sail solo across Pacific
RFI - Jun 04
An 83-year-old yachtsman arrived in Japan early Saturday morning after a solo, non-stop trip across the Pacific, becoming the oldest person ever to achieve the feat.
RFI - Jun 04
An 83-year-old yachtsman arrived in Japan early Saturday morning after a solo, non-stop trip across the Pacific, becoming the oldest person ever to achieve the feat.
Matsuyama disqualified for too much paint on his 3-wood
Japan Today - Jun 03
Former Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama was disqualified Thursday when officials determined he had too much paint on the face of his 3-wood that he was using for alignment.
Japan Today - Jun 03
Former Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama was disqualified Thursday when officials determined he had too much paint on the face of his 3-wood that he was using for alignment.
2022 TOKYO YUSHUN (JAPANESE DERBY) (G1) | JRA Official
JRA公式チャンネル - May 29
TOKYO YUSHUN (JAPANESE DERBY) (G1) 2400m, Turf
JRA公式チャンネル - May 29
TOKYO YUSHUN (JAPANESE DERBY) (G1) 2400m, Turf
Tokyo Olympics legacy venue proving a chronic headache
Kyodo - May 28
Although billed as an important material legacy of the Tokyo Olympics, Japan's National Stadium has become a taxpayer burden with its future in limbo.
Kyodo - May 28
Although billed as an important material legacy of the Tokyo Olympics, Japan's National Stadium has become a taxpayer burden with its future in limbo.
Japan Coast Guard diver sets world record for consecutive pull-ups
NHK - May 28
A diver for the Japan Coast Guard has been recognized as having set the world record for most consecutive pull-ups.
NHK - May 28
A diver for the Japan Coast Guard has been recognized as having set the world record for most consecutive pull-ups.
Japanese Sports Day | Reaction
Jason Ray Flake ジェイソン - May 28
The sports festival at Japan's high school is a huge annual event.
Jason Ray Flake ジェイソン - May 28
The sports festival at Japan's high school is a huge annual event.
Golf: Japan win Queen Sirikit Cup
straitstimes.com - May 27
SINGAPORE - As a junior golfer, Mizuki Hashimoto was inspired by a meeting with compatriot and former world No. 1 Ai Mizayato.
straitstimes.com - May 27
SINGAPORE - As a junior golfer, Mizuki Hashimoto was inspired by a meeting with compatriot and former world No. 1 Ai Mizayato.
French Open: Japan's Naomi Osaka knocked out in opening round by Amanda Anisimova
WION - May 23
Japan`s Naomi Osaka crashed out of the French Open in a 7-5 6-4 first-round loss to American Amanda Anisimova on Monday, a year after her dramatic withdrawal from the claycourt Grand Slam tournament amid mental health issues.
WION - May 23
Japan`s Naomi Osaka crashed out of the French Open in a 7-5 6-4 first-round loss to American Amanda Anisimova on Monday, a year after her dramatic withdrawal from the claycourt Grand Slam tournament amid mental health issues.
Sumo: Terunofuji raises 7th Emperor's Cup after loss by Takanosho
Kyodo - May 22
Lone yokozuna Terunofuji clinched his seventh Emperor's Cup at the Summer Grand Sumo Tournament on Sunday, defeating ozeki Mitakeumi after the joint overnight leader, No. 4 maegashira Takanosho, lost to No. 12 Sadanoumi.
Kyodo - May 22
Lone yokozuna Terunofuji clinched his seventh Emperor's Cup at the Summer Grand Sumo Tournament on Sunday, defeating ozeki Mitakeumi after the joint overnight leader, No. 4 maegashira Takanosho, lost to No. 12 Sadanoumi.
Things I Wish I Knew When I Started Watching Grand Sumo Wrestling
Sumostew - May 22
I’ve been watching the tournaments for over a year now as a non-Japanese person. And I thought I would share with you the things I picked up in my first year of watching sumo that I wished I knew when I started watching the sport as a complete beginner.
Sumostew - May 22
I’ve been watching the tournaments for over a year now as a non-Japanese person. And I thought I would share with you the things I picked up in my first year of watching sumo that I wished I knew when I started watching the sport as a complete beginner.
2022 YUSHUN HIMBA (JAPANESE OAKS) (G1) | JRA Official
JRA公式チャンネル - May 22
Sunday, 22 May 2022 TOKYO YUSHUN HIMBA (JAPANESE OAKS) (G1) 2400m, Turf
JRA公式チャンネル - May 22
Sunday, 22 May 2022 TOKYO YUSHUN HIMBA (JAPANESE OAKS) (G1) 2400m, Turf
A day with Japanese pro skater
Luis Mora - May 22
Exploring Tokyo, skating with some good friends, and Takuya showing me some Japanese culture in Asakusa.
Luis Mora - May 22
Exploring Tokyo, skating with some good friends, and Takuya showing me some Japanese culture in Asakusa.
Sports Page: 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7