Shinjuku Food Guide: What to Eat in Omoide Yokocho and Golden Gai
Japan by Food -- Jun 13
A trip to Tokyo isn’t complete without a walk through Shinjuku, the city's bustling center. Home to the busiest train station in the world, the twists and turns of Shinjuku’s back alleys can be disorienting and overwhelming, but they also contain a treasure trove of hidden gems.
In this video, Shizuka dives into this maze of a neighborhood, exploring the hidden spots in Shinjuku. Starting at Omoide Yokocho, aka memory lane, she weaves her way through restaurants featuring must-eat Japanese food like yakitori, sushi, and ramen. Learn how to eat sushi, slurp ramen like a local, and join us for a drink in Shinjuku's notorious Golden Gai, lovingly referred to as “piss alley.”
School vice principal arrested after miniature camera found in women’s toilet
Japan Today - Jun 13
Police in Shinhidaka, Hokkaido, have arrested a 47-year-old man on suspicion of placing a miniature camera inside the women’s staff toilet at a junior high school where he is a vice principal.
Top 10 Scary Japanese Urban Legends That Will Curse You
MostAmazingTop10 - Jun 13
There are urban legends in every country. Japan, on the other hand, may be home to some of the most horrifying. From faceless ghosts that may play tricks on you to demons who may drag you to hell, let's talk about the Top 10 Scary Japanese Urban Legends That Will Curse You.
How the global cost-of-living crisis could affect Japan
BBC - Jun 13
People globally are facing a cost-of-living crisis, but in Japan shoppers have been used to decades of stable or falling prices. The country now faces rising prices, which is a big deal, partly because people's wages haven’t gone up since the 90s.
Shinjuku Food Guide: What to Eat in Omoide Yokocho and Golden Gai
A trip to Tokyo isn’t complete without a walk through Shinjuku, the city's bustling center. Home to the busiest train station in the world, the twists and turns of Shinjuku’s back alleys can be disorienting and overwhelming, but they also contain a treasure trove of hidden gems.
When She Don't Want To Be With You ~ Funny Anime Moments
H - Studio - Jun 13
This video is a compilation of adorable, memorable moments about a romantic relationship with the best anime girls.
Is Kyoto Really Going Bankrupt
Tokyo Lens - Jun 13
Is Kyoto, Japan really going bankrupt? Was the whole thing a lie? Or does the answer to this question sit in a very comfortable space that rides the border between these two?
Locked up by the Japanese government for 9 days
Sundai Love - Jun 13
I was locked up by the Japanese government after arriving in Japan. I tested positive for Covid and they made me quarantine in a designated facility for 9 days.
Inside Tokyo’s only PRIVATE POOL Hotel Suite | Grand Hyatt Tokyo Presidential Suite Tour
Tokyo Portfolio - Jun 13
The awe-inspiring 260㎡ (approx. 2,800ft2) presidential suite at the Grand Hyatt Tokyo located in Roppongi has a secret feature that no other hotel in the city does.
Toyota dominates again to win 5th straight Le Mans
Japan Today - Jun 13
Toyota won the 24 Hours Le Mans in the classic endurance race for the fifth straight time, with the No. 8 car finishing ahead of the No. 7 in another dominant performance on Sunday.
The Road To Osaka | Sengoku Jidai Episode 61
The Shogunate - Jun 13
Tension between Tokugawa Ieyasu and Toyotomi Hideyori is set to heat up and will soon lead to the total collapse of peace. The siege of Osaka castle is on the horizon.
How To Build A Japanese Fort Gate | Minecraft Tutorial
Cortezerino - Jun 13
Today we're building a Gatehouse for a Japanese Fort, but there is a lot more to this build than meets the eye. Inside is a fully functioning Villager Trading Hall!
Niseko hotels see reservations rising, but struggle to hire foreign staff
Nikkei - Jun 12
With the Japanese government recently deciding to ease entry restrictions for overseas tourists, Chitose Airport near Sapporo is preparing to welcome visitors again. And Niseko, a major winter resort two and a half hours' drive west, is taking more reservations for the upcoming ski season.
