How the global cost-of-living crisis could affect Japan

People globally are facing a cost-of-living crisis, but in Japan shoppers have been used to decades of stable or falling prices. The country now faces rising prices, which is a big deal, partly because people's wages haven’t gone up since the 90s.

Japan hit its inflation target of 2% in April this year, almost a decade after it was set.

But with much of it driven by the global rise in prices, rather than consumer demand, many are questioning whether it is the kind of inflation the country needs.