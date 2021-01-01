How To Build A Japanese Fort Gate | Minecraft Tutorial
Morning-after pill debate rages in Japan
bangkokpost.com - Jun 10
When Megumi Ota needed the morning-after pill in Japan, she couldn't get a prescription in time under a policy activists call an attempt to "control" women's reproductive rights.
Japan's licensed tour guides still face tough times
NHK - Jun 10
An association of licensed tour guides in Japan says it has yet to receive requests to escort foreign tourists despite the reopening of the country's borders.
Japan police arrest 2 Chinese nationals over univ. entrance exam cheating
NHK - Jun 09
Japanese police have arrested two Chinese nationals for their alleged involvement in cheating on a university entrance exam in Tokyo by leaking test questions online.
Japan's labor market hurdles keep foreigners in temporary work for years
Nikkei - Jun 09
It is not unusual for foreign workers in Japan to struggle in their search for permanent employment, even if they have toiled in temporary full-time positions for many years, according to a Nikkei analysis of a 2021 government survey of Japan's wage structure.
Japanese Invasion of Alaska - Pacific War #29 Animated Historical DOCUMENTARY
Kings and Generals - Jun 08
Concurrent to the Battle of Midway and the death of the 1st Kido Butai, Admiral Yamamoto had devised a plan to strike Dutch Harbor and invade the first territory in North America: the Aleutian Islands.
Strange Japanese gestures and body language
Japanese Ammo with Misa - Jun 08
The reasoning why the v sign with the palm facing you is considered offensive to some is because back in the medieval era, English longbowmen would use that gesture as a taunt towards the French because the French would have supposedly cut off those 2 fingers of any archers they captured so they wouldn't be able to use their bows anymore because of how dangerous and effective they were.
Where to Go for Help in College
newsonjapan.com - Jun 08
Whether It's One Assignment or Your Entire Course Load, There's Help Out There
Japanese Kanji: How to Use the One Radical 一
Learn Japanese with JapanesePod101.com - Jun 08
In this video you will learn one of the most common Japanese Kanji and radical: 一 (one).
6 Academic Skills You Need Before Starting College
newsonjapan.com - Jun 08
Getting into college is no easy feat. You likely studied incredibly hard, were extensively involved in co-curricular, and perhaps even volunteered and/or worked in your free time.
Japan government to shift vocational training focus to digital skills
Nikkei - Jun 07
Japan will shift the focus of its public vocational training programs to fields with growth potential, focusing on the digital realm and decarbonization efforts, in an attempt to enhance productivity, Nikkei has learned.
Why Japanese are Unwilling to Improve their English
Let's ask Shogo - Jun 06
As many of you probably know, Japanese people are one of the worst English speakers in the world. Even though Japan is supposed to have a relatively high level of education, why is it so difficult for the people to learn English?
Japan confirms record low of 811,604 births last year
Nikkei - Jun 04
The number of births in 2021 in Japan fell by 3.5% from the previous year to 811,604, hitting the lowest level on record, according to data released by the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare on Friday.
