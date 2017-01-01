Locked up by the Japanese government for 9 days
Sundai Love -- Jun 13
I was locked up by the Japanese government after arriving in Japan. I tested positive for Covid and they made me quarantine in a designated facility for 9 days.
Hokkaido couple arrested for abandoning 2 infants, 1 confirmed dead
Kyodo - Jun 11
A 35-year-old man and his teenage wife were arrested Saturday for allegedly leaving two infant children unattended for 13 straight hours at their home in northern Japan, with the younger child later confirmed to have died, police said.
What's behind Okinawans' falling life expectancy?
dw.com - Jun 11
An influx of foreign influences, ranging from fast food to less exercise, the stress of modern life, as well as a loss of the traditional sense of "ikegami" in younger people are all to blame.
Japanese-owned Stradivarius violin sells for $15 million at auction
Japan Today - Jun 11
A Stradivarius violin put up for sale by a Japanese businessman has sold for over $15 million in New York, Tarisio Auctions said Thursday.
Japan's outdoor mask relaxation yet to filter through
Japan Today - Jun 09
When the coronavirus pandemic began over two years ago, people in Japan quickly donned masks en masse with little complaint. But now the government has relaxed its guidance on outdoor mask usage, the message appears not to be filtering through.
Japanese man arrested in Indonesia over COVID relief fraud
devdiscourse.com - Jun 09
Authorities on Indonesia's Sumatra island arrested a Japanese fugitive accused of helping steal USD 7.3 million intended for small businesses in Japan hurt by the coronavirus, police said on Wednesday.
More tsunami safety towers erected
staradvertiser.com - Jun 09
A total of 502 tsunami safety towers were erected in Tokyo and 22 other prefectures through April 2021, an 11-fold increase in the number that existed prior to the catastrophic 2011 Tohoku earthquake, according to a Cabinet Office survey.
Japanese man jailed for attacking Thai dissident
mizzima.com - Jun 09
A Japanese man was jailed for 20 months on Wednesday for attacking a Thai academic in Japan where he lives in self-exile following his vocal criticism of the military and monarchy.
23-year-old woman arrested for abandoning infant’s body inside suitcase hidden in closet
Japan Today - Jun 07
Police in Hino City, Tokyo, have arrested a 23-year-old woman on suspicion of corpse abandonment after the body of a newborn boy was found inside a suitcase hidden in a closet.
Sri Lankan man dies in Ibaraki Pref. in suspected homicide
NHK - Jun 07
Police in Ibaraki Prefecture, northeast of Tokyo, are investigating the death of a 45-year-old Sri Lankan man as a possible case of homicide.
Man gets 18-year prison term for 2017 expressway road rage deaths
Japan Today - Jun 07
A Japanese court on Monday sentenced a 30-year-old man to a prison term of 18 years in a retrial over a 2017 road rage incident that resulted in the deaths of a couple and injuries to their two daughters.
Japanese things that other countries NEED TO DO!
Mrs Eats - Jun 05
There are some things in Japan that just make so much sense! Of course, you already know the obvious ones like high-speed bullet trains and conveyer belt sushi, but let's talk about the not-so-obvious things that Japan has that makes TOTAL sense! Let's take a look at all the interesting things like vending machines, bicycles, etc!
US naval officer in Japan faces prison over deadly crash
8News - Jun 05
For Ridge Alkonis, a U.S. Navy lieutenant living in Japan, a springtime trip with his wife and three children to Mount Fuji was intended as fun and leisurely family time before an expected deployment.
