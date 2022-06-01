Japan ward rejects couple's marriage registry under separate surnames
NYで夫婦別姓で結婚し日本でも有効と確認された日本人夫婦が改めて婚姻届提出 受理されず
Kiyoko Kashiwagi, a movie producer, and Kazuhiro Soda, a film director, were challenging the law that forces married Japanese couples to share a surname, having previously tried to register their marriage with the Chiyoda Ward office in 2018.
The couple, who both hail from the western Japan prefecture of Okayama, wed under separate surnames in December 1997 in New York, where they were residing.
Seeking to have their marriage recognized in Japan, the two filed their case with the Tokyo District Court. In April last year, the court ruled their marriage as "valid," but dismissed the issue of marriage registry, saying it would be more "appropriate" for a family court to handle that.
With the ward's refusal to accept their marriage registration, Kashiwagi and Soda will now file their complaint with the Tokyo Family Court.
The stipulation under Japan's Civil Code that a married couple needs to adopt the same surname only applies to Japanese couples. ...continue reading
