Is Kyoto Really Going Bankrupt

Is Kyoto, Japan really going bankrupt? Was the whole thing a lie? Or does the answer to this question sit in a very comfortable space that rides the border between these two?

We talk to an economics professor from Kyoto to find out more about the bankruptcy announcement, how it came to happen, and what would happen if Kyoto city really went bankrupt.

Ex-PM Abe accused over free alcohol offered by beverage firm

NHK - Jun 11

Japan ruling lawmaker in hot seat over alleged drinking with teenage girl

Kyodo - Jun 10

U.N. elects new council members including Japan, Switzerland

staradvertiser.com - Jun 10

Russia suspends deal with Japan on fishing near disputed islands

Al Jazeera - Jun 08

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida considers joining NATO summit in Spain: Report

WION - Jun 05

North Korea fires volley of missiles after US, South Korea stage drills

rappler.com - Jun 05

Japan mulls resuming tourism discount

globalcirculate.com - Jun 05

COVID-hit Japan foreign minister to isolate at home until June 11

Nikkei - Jun 01

Japan's Diet approves supplementary budget

NHK - May 31

Japan govt drops timeframe for budget balancing target

kitco.com - May 31

Japan complains over Seoul marine survey in disputed waters

The Star - May 30

