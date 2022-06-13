Most summer festivals, firework displays to return after 3 years
NHK polled the organizers of 38 major events across Japan. The organizers of 26 events, or 68 percent, say they will be held this summer for the first time in three years.
The Aomori Nebuta Festival in Aomori, the Gion Festival in Kyoto and the Hakata Gion Yamakasa in Fukuoka are among those that will be held on much the same scale as before the pandemic.
The Aomori festival features huge lantern floats and the Kyoto pageant has parades of tall, decorated floats. The Fukuoka event is known for lively processions of people carrying floats on their shoulders.
Major firework displays that attract huge crowds, such as the Nagaoka Fireworks Festival in Niigata Prefecture and the Omagari fireworks in Akita Prefecture, will also be back after three years.
The Sendai Tanabata Festival and the Awa Odori dance festival in Tokushima were among the five events held last year. The organizers say this year's festivals will be larger in scale.
Even though the pandemic has subsided and travel and other restrictions have been lifted, seven major firework events have been canceled for the third year in a row.
The organizers of the Sumida River Fireworks Festival in Tokyo and the Nagara River fireworks in Gifu say it is unavoidable that the event sites will be crowded.
US President Joe Biden's administration will lift the coronavirus test requirement for incoming international air travelers starting Sunday.
With Japan's borders currently closed to individual tourists due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, we wanted to give you the opportunity to do some virtual sightseeing in Japan. Follow us as we walk through some of Kamakura's iconic districts and attractions.
All Nippon Airways says it will resume normal operations for its domestic flights to and from Tokyo's Haneda Airport this summer.
Starting Friday, Japan will accept guided package tours from 98 "blue" countries and regions designated as low-risk in terms of COVID-19 infections.
Today we are riding on Japan's Most Luxurious Train Sear from Tokyo to Atami on Saphir Odoriko.
Oriental Land has announced that it will cut the child rates for Tokyo Disneyland and DisneySea by half from the end of this month to August 31st.
Japan is opening up to overseas tour groups from Friday, but under strict conditions: visitors must wear masks, buy insurance and be accompanied by a tour guide "from entry to departure."
Between Toyama and Nagano prefectures, there is a steep 3,000m-high mountain range called the Japan Alps.However, there is a route that passes directly through this mountain to Toyama. This route is called the Tateyama-Kurobe Alpine Route.
We collab with one of Tokyo's top videographers, Eiki Akiyama, & get a tour of the best locations for the perfect Instagram shot!
Japan's new plan to test tourism is officially underway, so now may be the right time to start looking into your luxurious return to Japan by rail. And your overnight train ride through one of Japan's most scenic islands is about to get an upgrade.
Kansai International Airport in Japan is preparing to start welcoming foreign tourists from next week. To reduce the likelihood of communication problems, the facility's staff have been equipped with handheld translation devices.
Japan has doubled the daily limit on the number of people entering the country to 20,000, starting on Wednesday.