Intense Posthuman Battle | Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 Season 2
メガネっ娘 - 江崎プリン登場 | 攻殻機動隊 SAC_2045 持続可能戦争
Netflix Anime -- Jun 14
The Major and other members of Section 9 face off against a posthuman in an intense highway battle.
Jun 14 (Netflix Japan) - 「攻殻機動隊 SAC_2045」のシーズン1を劇場用に再構成した長編アニメーション作品。今作の新キャラクター「江崎プリン」の登場シーンをピックアップ。重厚に描かれた世界の中、タチコマ同様私たちを癒してくれる、天才メガネっ娘キャラの爆誕です。
Amazon Japan delivery drivers form union, claiming overwork
Japan Today - Jun 14
A group of 10 people working as freelance delivery drivers for Amazon.com Inc's Japan unit have unionized and handed over a letter to the online shopping giant's Tokyo headquarters demanding that their poor working conditions be corrected, union members said Monday.
Alleged mastermind of COVID-19 subsidy scam arrested after returning from Dubai
NHK - Jun 14
Japanese police have arrested a man alleged to be the mastermind behind a coronavirus subsidy scam after he returned from Dubai.
Kimua tragedy sparks change in Japan
slamwrestling.net - Jun 14
The tragic suicide of Stardom’s Hana Kimura has inspired changes to the defamation laws in Japan.
Most summer festivals, firework displays to return after 3 years
NHK - Jun 13
Many of the traditional festivals and firework displays that add color to the Japanese summer will be held for the first time in three years as coronavirus restrictions are lifted.
The Indestructible Plastic Umbrella. Even typhoons can not beat it!
WAO RYU!ONLY in JAPAN - Jun 13
Even 20m/s wind can not break this plastic umbrella! It means even typhoons never break it. This amazing umbrella is made in Japan.
Japan ward rejects couple's marriage registry under separate surnames
Kyodo - Jun 13
A Japanese couple who kept their own surnames when they got married in the United States were told by a Tokyo ward office Monday that their marriage could not be registered using the two different names.
Japan passes bill to make online insults punishable by jail time
Kyodo - Jun 13
A bill to introduce prison terms as part of tougher penalties for online insults was passed Monday at an upper house plenary session, marking a major step toward tackling cyberbullying in Japan.
School vice principal arrested after miniature camera found in women’s toilet
Japan Today - Jun 13
Police in Shinhidaka, Hokkaido, have arrested a 47-year-old man on suspicion of placing a miniature camera inside the women’s staff toilet at a junior high school where he is a vice principal.
Top 10 Scary Japanese Urban Legends That Will Curse You
MostAmazingTop10 - Jun 13
There are urban legends in every country. Japan, on the other hand, may be home to some of the most horrifying. From faceless ghosts that may play tricks on you to demons who may drag you to hell, let's talk about the Top 10 Scary Japanese Urban Legends That Will Curse You.
How the global cost-of-living crisis could affect Japan
BBC - Jun 13
People globally are facing a cost-of-living crisis, but in Japan shoppers have been used to decades of stable or falling prices. The country now faces rising prices, which is a big deal, partly because people's wages haven’t gone up since the 90s.
Shinjuku Food Guide: What to Eat in Omoide Yokocho and Golden Gai
Japan by Food - Jun 13
A trip to Tokyo isn’t complete without a walk through Shinjuku, the city's bustling center. Home to the busiest train station in the world, the twists and turns of Shinjuku’s back alleys can be disorienting and overwhelming, but they also contain a treasure trove of hidden gems.
When She Don't Want To Be With You ~ Funny Anime Moments
H - Studio - Jun 13
This video is a compilation of adorable, memorable moments about a romantic relationship with the best anime girls.
