40 percent of single men in their 20s have no dating experience: gov't survey

TOKYO, June 14 - According to a survey by the Cabinet Office, about 70% of men in their 20s answered that they had no spouse or lover, and about 40% answered that they had no dating experience.

The Gender Equality White Paper released on June 14 showed about 50% of women in their 20s and about 70% of men answered that they have no spouse or lover. Also, when asked about "the number of people who they have dated so far," it was found that about 40% of single men in their 20s answered "zero."

Government officials have expressed a sense of crisis that it could lead to unmarried people, late marriages, and a declining birthrate.