40 percent of single men in their 20s have no dating experience: gov't survey
20代独身男性「4割がデート経験なし」内閣府の調査
TOKYO, June 14 - According to a survey by the Cabinet Office, about 70% of men in their 20s answered that they had no spouse or lover, and about 40% answered that they had no dating experience.
The Gender Equality White Paper released on June 14 showed about 50% of women in their 20s and about 70% of men answered that they have no spouse or lover. Also, when asked about "the number of people who they have dated so far," it was found that about 40% of single men in their 20s answered "zero."
Government officials have expressed a sense of crisis that it could lead to unmarried people, late marriages, and a declining birthrate.
Jun 14 (ANNnewsCH) - 内閣府の調査で20代男性のおよそ7割が「配偶者、恋人はいない」、およそ4割が「デートの経験がない」と答えていることが分かりました。 ...continue reading
Singapore, Japan ink enhanced agreement on defence cooperation
channelnewsasia.com - Jun 11
Singapore and Japan have signed an enhanced memorandum on defence exchanges that identifies new areas of cooperation, the Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) said in a statement on Saturday (Jun 11).
Ex-PM Abe accused over free alcohol offered by beverage firm
NHK - Jun 11
A citizens' group has filed a criminal complaint against former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and three others over free alcoholic drinks offered by a major beverage company to parties held by Abe's political support association.
Japan ruling lawmaker in hot seat over alleged drinking with teenage girl
Kyodo - Jun 10
A House of Representatives member who belongs to a ruling party faction led by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida faced growing calls on Friday from fellow lawmakers to explain himself over a magazine report that he went out for drinks with an 18-year-old girl and gave her 40,000 yen ($300).
U.N. elects new council members including Japan, Switzerland
staradvertiser.com - Jun 10
U.N. member nations elected five countries to join the powerful U.N. Security Council today with no suspense or drama because all were unopposed — Ecuador, Japan, Malta, Mozambique and Switzerland.
Russia suspends deal with Japan on fishing near disputed islands
Al Jazeera - Jun 08
Russia’s foreign ministry has said it is suspending an agreement with Japan that allowed Japanese fishermen to fish near the disputed Southern Kuril islands, accusing Tokyo of failing to make payments required under the deal.
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida considers joining NATO summit in Spain: Report
WION - Jun 05
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is planning to attend a summit of leaders from the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), news agency Reuters reported citing sources familiar with the matter said.
North Korea fires volley of missiles after US, South Korea stage drills
rappler.com - Jun 05
North Korea fired eight short-range ballistic missiles towards the sea off its east coast on Sunday, June 5, a day after South Korea and the United States wrapped up their first combined military exercises involving an American aircraft carrier in more than four years.
Japan mulls resuming tourism discount
globalcirculate.com - Jun 05
Japan’s government is considering resuming a national travel discount campaign as soon as late this month to help the tourism industry recover from a Covid-19 slump, the Nikkei newspaper said on Saturday.
COVID-hit Japan foreign minister to isolate at home until June 11
Nikkei - Jun 01
Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday and will recuperate at home until at least June 11, officials said.
Japan's Diet approves supplementary budget
NHK - May 31
Lawmakers in Japan have enacted a supplementary budget worth 2.7 trillion yen, or roughly 21 billion dollars, to address fuel prices that have surged since Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Japan govt drops timeframe for budget balancing target
kitco.com - May 31
Japan's government made no mention of a timeframe for balancing the primary budget in its draft mid-year annual long-term economic policy roadmap, two government sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
Japan complains over Seoul marine survey in disputed waters
The Star - May 30
Japan lodged a complaint Monday over a South Korean ship that was conducting a marine survey in waters near Japanese-claimed islands controlled by Seoul.
