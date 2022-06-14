Walnuts to be added to allergen labels in Japan after allergy cases surge
Japan Times -- Jun 14
The number of walnut allergy cases in Japan has jumped over tenfold in nine years, a survey by the Consumer Affairs Agency has revealed.
Following the surge, which is believed to be partly due to an increase in walnut consumption in the country, the agency is planning to add walnuts to the list of food allergens that must be specified on product labels by the end of the fiscal year through March.
According to the triennial survey, the number of walnut allergy cases rose from 40 in 2011 to 74 in 2014, 251 in 2017 and 463 in 2020.
Severe allergy cases, including anaphylactic reactions, hit 58 in 2020, up drastically from four in 2011.
In the 2020 survey, 13.5% of all food allergy cases were caused by tree nuts, the third largest share after 33.4% caused by eggs and 18.6% by milk. Of the tree nut allergy cases, walnuts accounted for a majority.
Price hikes hit low-income households in Japan
NHK - Jun 15
The results of a new survey have revealed the extent to which rising prices are hurting low income households in Japan. Over half of those polled say they have been forced to cut back on the number of meals for their children.
Japan passes bill to prevent exploitation of young people in porn
Kyodo - Jun 15
A bill to prevent young people from being exploited in pornographic productions was passed into law Wednesday, marking a step in efforts to end abuses of those involved in the industry in Japan.
Internet Explorer shutdown to cause Japan headaches 'for months'
Nikkei - Jun 15
Microsoft bids farewell to Internet Explorer on Thursday, stirring a sense of panic among many businesses and government agencies in Japan that waited to update their websites until the last minute.
Legendary Japanese wrestler Keiji Muto set to retire
arabnews.com - Jun 15
Keiji Muto, better known as The Great Muta to wrestling fans around the world, is set to retire from active competition after 40 years of performing.
Man arrested for setting fire to hotel garbage disposal site in Tokyo
Japan Today - Jun 15
Police in Tokyo have arrested a 42-year-old man on suspicion of setting fire to a hotel’s garbage disposal site.
Govt. report promotes investment in science, technology
NHK - Jun 14
A Japanese government report called for creating a 10-trillion-yen, or about 74-billion-dollar, fund for university research in a bid to reverse a decline in the country's science and technology capability.
Premium watermelon fetches about $4,500 in season's first auction
NHK - Jun 14
A premium watermelon from northern Japan has fetched 600,000 yen, or about 4,500 dollars, in the season's first auction.
Smart robot helps with congestion at Narita Airport
NHK - Jun 14
A robot equipped with artificial intelligence has been put to work to help sort out congestion problems at Narita International Airport near Tokyo.
40 percent of single men in their 20s have no dating experience: gov't survey
News On Japan - Jun 14
TOKYO, June 14 - According to a survey by the Cabinet Office, about 70% of men in their 20s answered that they had no spouse or lover, and about 40% answered that they had no dating experience.
Intense Posthuman Battle | Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 Season 2
Netflix Anime - Jun 14
The Major and other members of Section 9 face off against a posthuman in an intense highway battle.
Amazon Japan delivery drivers form union, claiming overwork
Japan Today - Jun 14
A group of 10 people working as freelance delivery drivers for Amazon.com Inc's Japan unit have unionized and handed over a letter to the online shopping giant's Tokyo headquarters demanding that their poor working conditions be corrected, union members said Monday.
