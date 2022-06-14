Smart robot helps with congestion at Narita Airport

NHK -- Jun 14
A robot equipped with artificial intelligence has been put to work to help sort out congestion problems at Narita International Airport near Tokyo.

The robot is shaped like a small vehicle and stands about 1.2 meters high. The AI instantly analyzes images taken by its cameras.

The robot can quickly grasp how and where congestion occurs. It gives instructions to keep order when it detects long queues blocking the way.

The robot also keeps an eye out for suspicious items.

It informs the command center when baggage is left unattended for too long.

Yaegashi Akira of Narita International Airport says, "We are trying to provide the world's best security and a safe, stable environment."

Before last year's Olympic and Paralympic Games in Tokyo, the airport deployed five robots equipped with cameras to improve security. This is the first time for it to introduce a robot with AI that helps deal with congestion.

New Dinosaur Species With Massive Knife-Like Claws Found In Japan: Study
NDTV - Jun 12
A bipedal dinosaur with knives for fingers roamed around the shores of Asia between 66 million and 145 million years ago, a new study has revealed.
Japan asteroid probe finds 23 amino acids, researchers confirm
Nikkei - Jun 10
A total of 23 types of amino acids were found in asteroid samples brought back by Japan's Hayabusa2 space probe, according to new studies published in the journal Science and elsewhere, shedding further light on the origins of life on Earth.
AstraZeneca files for approval for COVID-19 drug in Japan
Japan Times - Jun 09
A Japanese unit of British drugmaker AstraZeneca said Thursday that it has applied for approval from the health ministry to manufacture and sell its COVID-19 prevention and treatment drug in Japan.
CBD Oil for Full-Body Health: Proven Benefits of CBD Oil
newsonjapan.com - Jun 07
Cannabidiol, abbreviated CBD, is a phytocannabinoid discovered in the mid-1900s. It is one of the 113 cannabinoids identified in the cannabis Sativa plant. CBD accounts for over 30% of the plant.
Hayabusa2 brought back substances considered important for living things
Nikkei - Jun 06
More than 20 types of amino acids have been detected in samples Japan's Hayabusa2 space probe brought to Earth from an asteroid in late 2020, an official said Monday.
Toyota unveils home batteries that hook up to hybrids, EVs
Nikkei - Jun 03
Toyota Motor will enter the home battery market, offering outdoor units that can be charged from hybrid and electric vehicles, the automaker said Thursday.
Japan study shows women more likely to get skin rash from Moderna shot
Japan Today - Jun 02
A study in Japan found that women were significantly more likely than men to develop rash-like side effects after a first dose of Moderna Inc's COVID-19 vaccine.
Shimane Prefecture greenlights restart of nuclear reactor
Nikkei - Jun 02
Shimane Prefecture in western Japan approved Thursday a plan to restart a nuclear reactor of the same type as those that suffered meltdowns at the Fukushima Daiichi plant following the 2011 massive earthquake and tsunami.
Japan makes ID chips for pet dogs, cats compulsory
NHK - Jun 01
A Japanese law that took effect on Wednesday requires pet sellers to implant electronic microchips in dogs and cats so that their owners can be identified if the animals get lost.
Japan court rules against restarting Hokkaido nuclear power plant
Nikkei - May 31
A Japanese court on Tuesday ordered a nuclear power plant in Hokkaido to remain offline as requested by over 1,000 plaintiffs due to safety concerns, in a rare decision issued while the operator is seeking permission from authorities to restart the plant.
NTT showcases AI communication technologies
NHK - May 31
Japanese telecommunication giant NTT has revealed its latest technology using artificial intelligence. The demonstrations are the result of studies by its research center based on the theme of communication.
Japan's Fugaku wins world's top supercomputer titles
NHK - May 31
Japan's supercomputer Fugaku is on the top of the list in two categories of the world's high-performance computer rankings for the fifth straight time.
Sci-Tech Page: 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7
        