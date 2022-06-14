Premium watermelon fetches about $4,500 in season's first auction
「らいでんスイカ」初競り 最高値２玉30万円 光センサーで選別した甘さで人気 札幌市中央卸売市場
NHK -- Jun 14
A premium watermelon from northern Japan has fetched 600,000 yen, or about 4,500 dollars, in the season's first auction.
The fruit is among 113 Densuke brand watermelons auctioned on Monday.
Densuke, a specialty of Toma Town, Hokkaido, features black skin and a sweet taste.
Harvesting of Densuke will continue till mid-August. Farmers say shipments will peak in mid-July, as the fruit is a popular summer gift.
Jun 14 (HBCニュース 北海道放送) - 後志の共和町の特産品、「らいでんスイカ」の初競りが札幌で行われ、２玉で30万円の値が付きました。今日ドキッ！で放送2022年06月14日(火) 11時50分 更新
Low IT pay stifles Japan's digital transformation
Nikkei - Jun 12
TOKYO -- Japanese companies face a serious shortage of skilled tech professionals as rigid seniority systems prevent them offering the kind of pay and packages likely to lure younger IT engineers and other experts.
Japan edges closer to intervention in yen
kitco.com - Jun 11
Japan's government and central bank said on Friday they were concerned by recent sharp falls in the yen in a rare joint statement, the strongest warning to date that Tokyo could intervene to support the currency as it plumbs 20-year lows.
High grain prices prompt Japan farmers to grow wheat rather than rice
Kyodo - Jun 11
More Japanese farmers are planning to lower their rice production and switch to wheat and soybean this year amid rising grain prices caused by Russia's war in Ukraine, according to a government survey.
Shiseido shifts focus to quality products that are made in Japan
Asahi - Jun 11
Cosmetics giant Shiseido Co. is relocating its production facilities back to Japan in seeking to win customers with a “made-in-Japan” brand.
Sushiro ordered to take action on deceptive advertising
Japan Times - Jun 10
The Consumer Affairs Agency ordered on Thursday the operator of conveyor-belt sushi chain Sushiro to take action to prevent the recurrence of deceptive advertising for eye-catching dishes.
Philippines asks Japanese retailers to raise banana prices
Nikkei - Jun 09
The Philippines is seeking to raise its banana prices in its largest export market, Japan, as rising production and logistics costs weigh on the Southeast Asian country's farmers.
BOJ chief apologizes for remark on price hikes
NHK - Jun 08
Bank of Japan Governor Kuroda Haruhiko has apologized for saying that households are becoming more tolerant of higher prices.
Sony's former chairman, Nobuyuki Idei, dies at 84
Nikkei - Jun 07
Nobuyuki Idei, former chairman and group CEO of Sony Group, has died of liver failure at age 84, the company announced Tuesday.
Japan adopts law to regulate stablecoins for investor protection
Nikkei - Jun 04
The upper house of Japan's parliament passed a bill into law Friday to regulate stablecoins, or cryptocurrencies whose value is pegged to that of the yen, dollar or other currencies.
Japan's oldest Chinese restaurant is latest victim of Covid-19 pandemic, closes doors after 138 years
straitstimes.com - Jun 03
Heichinrou, an iconic Chinese restaurant in Japan founded 138 years ago, became the latest establishment to fall victim to the coronavirus pandemic, filing for bankruptcy protection on Thursday (June 2).
Toshiba reveals buyout bids as privatization chances rise
Bloomberg - Jun 02
Toshiba Corp. said it received eight offers to buy out the conglomerate and two proposals for capital and business alliances as the Japanese industrial giant moved a step closer to a possible privatization.
Pinterest ads extended to Japan
adweek.com - Jun 02
Pinterest ads are now available for all businesses in Japan, making the country its 31st ads market and its third in the Asia-Pacific region, following Australia and New Zealand.
