Sounds of Tokyo train station visualized in trial for deaf travelers

A train station in Tokyo on Wednesday started reproducing platform announcements and the sounds of train arrivals and departures onto a screen in the form of text and sign language to help the hearing impaired on their journeys.

In the trial project that began at JR Ueno Station and will run through Dec. 14, East Japan Railway Co. aims to provide the hearing impaired with a safer and more convenient travel experience. Jun 15 (ANNnewsCH) - 耳が不自由な人のため、電車が近付く音などを文字や手話で視覚的に表示する実証実験が始まりました。 ... continue reading

New Dinosaur Species With Massive Knife-Like Claws Found In Japan: Study

NDTV - Jun 12

A bipedal dinosaur with knives for fingers roamed around the shores of Asia between 66 million and 145 million years ago, a new study has revealed. A bipedal dinosaur with knives for fingers roamed around the shores of Asia between 66 million and 145 million years ago, a new study has revealed.

Japan asteroid probe finds 23 amino acids, researchers confirm

Nikkei - Jun 10

A total of 23 types of amino acids were found in asteroid samples brought back by Japan's Hayabusa2 space probe, according to new studies published in the journal Science and elsewhere, shedding further light on the origins of life on Earth. A total of 23 types of amino acids were found in asteroid samples brought back by Japan's Hayabusa2 space probe, according to new studies published in the journal Science and elsewhere, shedding further light on the origins of life on Earth.

AstraZeneca files for approval for COVID-19 drug in Japan

Japan Times - Jun 09

A Japanese unit of British drugmaker AstraZeneca said Thursday that it has applied for approval from the health ministry to manufacture and sell its COVID-19 prevention and treatment drug in Japan. A Japanese unit of British drugmaker AstraZeneca said Thursday that it has applied for approval from the health ministry to manufacture and sell its COVID-19 prevention and treatment drug in Japan.

CBD Oil for Full-Body Health: Proven Benefits of CBD Oil

newsonjapan.com - Jun 07

Cannabidiol, abbreviated CBD, is a phytocannabinoid discovered in the mid-1900s. It is one of the 113 cannabinoids identified in the cannabis Sativa plant. CBD accounts for over 30% of the plant. Cannabidiol, abbreviated CBD, is a phytocannabinoid discovered in the mid-1900s. It is one of the 113 cannabinoids identified in the cannabis Sativa plant. CBD accounts for over 30% of the plant.

Hayabusa2 brought back substances considered important for living things

Nikkei - Jun 06

More than 20 types of amino acids have been detected in samples Japan's Hayabusa2 space probe brought to Earth from an asteroid in late 2020, an official said Monday. More than 20 types of amino acids have been detected in samples Japan's Hayabusa2 space probe brought to Earth from an asteroid in late 2020, an official said Monday.

Toyota unveils home batteries that hook up to hybrids, EVs

Nikkei - Jun 03

Toyota Motor will enter the home battery market, offering outdoor units that can be charged from hybrid and electric vehicles, the automaker said Thursday. Toyota Motor will enter the home battery market, offering outdoor units that can be charged from hybrid and electric vehicles, the automaker said Thursday.

Japan study shows women more likely to get skin rash from Moderna shot

Japan Today - Jun 02

A study in Japan found that women were significantly more likely than men to develop rash-like side effects after a first dose of Moderna Inc's COVID-19 vaccine. A study in Japan found that women were significantly more likely than men to develop rash-like side effects after a first dose of Moderna Inc's COVID-19 vaccine.

Shimane Prefecture greenlights restart of nuclear reactor

Nikkei - Jun 02

Shimane Prefecture in western Japan approved Thursday a plan to restart a nuclear reactor of the same type as those that suffered meltdowns at the Fukushima Daiichi plant following the 2011 massive earthquake and tsunami. Shimane Prefecture in western Japan approved Thursday a plan to restart a nuclear reactor of the same type as those that suffered meltdowns at the Fukushima Daiichi plant following the 2011 massive earthquake and tsunami.

Japan makes ID chips for pet dogs, cats compulsory

NHK - Jun 01

A Japanese law that took effect on Wednesday requires pet sellers to implant electronic microchips in dogs and cats so that their owners can be identified if the animals get lost. A Japanese law that took effect on Wednesday requires pet sellers to implant electronic microchips in dogs and cats so that their owners can be identified if the animals get lost.

Japan court rules against restarting Hokkaido nuclear power plant

Nikkei - May 31

A Japanese court on Tuesday ordered a nuclear power plant in Hokkaido to remain offline as requested by over 1,000 plaintiffs due to safety concerns, in a rare decision issued while the operator is seeking permission from authorities to restart the plant. A Japanese court on Tuesday ordered a nuclear power plant in Hokkaido to remain offline as requested by over 1,000 plaintiffs due to safety concerns, in a rare decision issued while the operator is seeking permission from authorities to restart the plant.

NTT showcases AI communication technologies

NHK - May 31

Japanese telecommunication giant NTT has revealed its latest technology using artificial intelligence. The demonstrations are the result of studies by its research center based on the theme of communication. Japanese telecommunication giant NTT has revealed its latest technology using artificial intelligence. The demonstrations are the result of studies by its research center based on the theme of communication.