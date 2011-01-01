Man arrested for setting fire to hotel garbage disposal site in Tokyo
ホテルゴミ置き場で放火「むしゃくしゃしていて…」
Japan Today -- Jun 15
Police in Tokyo have arrested a 42-year-old man on suspicion of setting fire to a hotel’s garbage disposal site.
According to police, Hidekazu Tomioka, whose occupation is unknown, is accused of setting a cardboard box on fire at a business hotel’s garbage dump in Taito Ward’s Ueno district around 4:20 a.m. on June 12, Kyodo News reported. Police said they had been notified that a suspicious person was loitering around the hotel’s premises.
When police arrived, they caught Tomioka in the act of arson and arrested him on the spot. The fire was extinguished before it could do much damage.
Jun 15 (日テレNEWS) - 東京・台東区のホテルのゴミ置き場に置かれていた段ボールに放火したとして、42歳の男が逮捕されました。 ...continue reading
School vice principal arrested after miniature camera found in women’s toilet
Japan Today - Jun 13
Police in Shinhidaka, Hokkaido, have arrested a 47-year-old man on suspicion of placing a miniature camera inside the women’s staff toilet at a junior high school where he is a vice principal.
Japan Today - Jun 13
Police in Shinhidaka, Hokkaido, have arrested a 47-year-old man on suspicion of placing a miniature camera inside the women’s staff toilet at a junior high school where he is a vice principal.
Locked up by the Japanese government for 9 days
Sundai Love - Jun 13
I was locked up by the Japanese government after arriving in Japan. I tested positive for Covid and they made me quarantine in a designated facility for 9 days.
Sundai Love - Jun 13
I was locked up by the Japanese government after arriving in Japan. I tested positive for Covid and they made me quarantine in a designated facility for 9 days.
Evacuation order lifted in part of Fukushima 'difficult-to-return' zone
NHK - Jun 12
Residents of part of a district near the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant designated as a "difficult-to-return" zone have been allowed back in for the first time since the 2011 disaster.
NHK - Jun 12
Residents of part of a district near the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant designated as a "difficult-to-return" zone have been allowed back in for the first time since the 2011 disaster.
Police officer arrested over groping incident on train
Japan Today - Jun 11
A 36-year-old police officer has been arrested on suspicion of allegedly groping a 17-year-old high school girl on a train in Kanagawa Prefecture.
Japan Today - Jun 11
A 36-year-old police officer has been arrested on suspicion of allegedly groping a 17-year-old high school girl on a train in Kanagawa Prefecture.
Hokkaido couple arrested for abandoning 2 infants, 1 confirmed dead
Kyodo - Jun 11
A 35-year-old man and his teenage wife were arrested Saturday for allegedly leaving two infant children unattended for 13 straight hours at their home in northern Japan, with the younger child later confirmed to have died, police said.
Kyodo - Jun 11
A 35-year-old man and his teenage wife were arrested Saturday for allegedly leaving two infant children unattended for 13 straight hours at their home in northern Japan, with the younger child later confirmed to have died, police said.
What's behind Okinawans' falling life expectancy?
dw.com - Jun 11
An influx of foreign influences, ranging from fast food to less exercise, the stress of modern life, as well as a loss of the traditional sense of "ikegami" in younger people are all to blame.
dw.com - Jun 11
An influx of foreign influences, ranging from fast food to less exercise, the stress of modern life, as well as a loss of the traditional sense of "ikegami" in younger people are all to blame.
Japanese-owned Stradivarius violin sells for $15 million at auction
Japan Today - Jun 11
A Stradivarius violin put up for sale by a Japanese businessman has sold for over $15 million in New York, Tarisio Auctions said Thursday.
Japan Today - Jun 11
A Stradivarius violin put up for sale by a Japanese businessman has sold for over $15 million in New York, Tarisio Auctions said Thursday.
Japan's outdoor mask relaxation yet to filter through
Japan Today - Jun 09
When the coronavirus pandemic began over two years ago, people in Japan quickly donned masks en masse with little complaint. But now the government has relaxed its guidance on outdoor mask usage, the message appears not to be filtering through.
Japan Today - Jun 09
When the coronavirus pandemic began over two years ago, people in Japan quickly donned masks en masse with little complaint. But now the government has relaxed its guidance on outdoor mask usage, the message appears not to be filtering through.
Japanese man arrested in Indonesia over COVID relief fraud
devdiscourse.com - Jun 09
Authorities on Indonesia's Sumatra island arrested a Japanese fugitive accused of helping steal USD 7.3 million intended for small businesses in Japan hurt by the coronavirus, police said on Wednesday.
devdiscourse.com - Jun 09
Authorities on Indonesia's Sumatra island arrested a Japanese fugitive accused of helping steal USD 7.3 million intended for small businesses in Japan hurt by the coronavirus, police said on Wednesday.
More tsunami safety towers erected
staradvertiser.com - Jun 09
A total of 502 tsunami safety towers were erected in Tokyo and 22 other prefectures through April 2021, an 11-fold increase in the number that existed prior to the catastrophic 2011 Tohoku earthquake, according to a Cabinet Office survey.
staradvertiser.com - Jun 09
A total of 502 tsunami safety towers were erected in Tokyo and 22 other prefectures through April 2021, an 11-fold increase in the number that existed prior to the catastrophic 2011 Tohoku earthquake, according to a Cabinet Office survey.
Japanese man jailed for attacking Thai dissident
mizzima.com - Jun 09
A Japanese man was jailed for 20 months on Wednesday for attacking a Thai academic in Japan where he lives in self-exile following his vocal criticism of the military and monarchy.
mizzima.com - Jun 09
A Japanese man was jailed for 20 months on Wednesday for attacking a Thai academic in Japan where he lives in self-exile following his vocal criticism of the military and monarchy.
23-year-old woman arrested for abandoning infant’s body inside suitcase hidden in closet
Japan Today - Jun 07
Police in Hino City, Tokyo, have arrested a 23-year-old woman on suspicion of corpse abandonment after the body of a newborn boy was found inside a suitcase hidden in a closet.
Japan Today - Jun 07
Police in Hino City, Tokyo, have arrested a 23-year-old woman on suspicion of corpse abandonment after the body of a newborn boy was found inside a suitcase hidden in a closet.
Society Page: 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7