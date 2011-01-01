Man arrested for setting fire to hotel garbage disposal site in Tokyo

Police in Tokyo have arrested a 42-year-old man on suspicion of setting fire to a hotel’s garbage disposal site.

According to police, Hidekazu Tomioka, whose occupation is unknown, is accused of setting a cardboard box on fire at a business hotel’s garbage dump in Taito Ward’s Ueno district around 4:20 a.m. on June 12, Kyodo News reported. Police said they had been notified that a suspicious person was loitering around the hotel’s premises.

When police arrived, they caught Tomioka in the act of arson and arrested him on the spot. The fire was extinguished before it could do much damage.