Japan gears up for July 10 election with end of Diet session

Japan wrapped up its 150-day regular Diet session Wednesday, with the ruling and opposition parties swinging into high gear for the House of Councillors election set for July 10.

The cabinet of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida decided on the date of the election as well as the start of official campaigning on June 22, with the triennial race likely to focus on measures to ease the impact of rising prices and revive the economy hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

The election will take place as Japan gradually eases COVID-19 restrictions and reopens to the rest of the world, having recently started procedures to resume accepting foreign tourists after a two-year hiatus.

On the diplomatic front, the government's response to Russia's war on Ukraine, a rising China, and the North Korean missile and nuclear threats will likely be brought under the spotlight.