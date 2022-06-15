Foreign visitors to Japan top 100,000 for 2nd straight month

The number of foreign visitors to Japan last month was more than 140,000, surpassing 100,000 for a second straight month.

The Japan National Tourism Organization estimates that 147,000 foreigners visited Japan in May.

By country, the largest number was from Vietnam, at 39,000 -- almost the same as in May 2019, before the coronavirus pandemic.

The organization attributes the increase mainly to the government's raising of the daily cap on arrivals from 7,000 to 10,000 on April 10.

The body expects the number of foreign visitors to rise further, as the government doubled the limit for daily arrivals to 20,000 on June 1. It also resumed allowing inbound tourism last Friday.