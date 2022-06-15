Foreign visitors to Japan top 100,000 for 2nd straight month
NHK -- Jun 15
The number of foreign visitors to Japan last month was more than 140,000, surpassing 100,000 for a second straight month.
The Japan National Tourism Organization estimates that 147,000 foreigners visited Japan in May.
By country, the largest number was from Vietnam, at 39,000 -- almost the same as in May 2019, before the coronavirus pandemic.
The organization attributes the increase mainly to the government's raising of the daily cap on arrivals from 7,000 to 10,000 on April 10.
The body expects the number of foreign visitors to rise further, as the government doubled the limit for daily arrivals to 20,000 on June 1. It also resumed allowing inbound tourism last Friday.
Inside Tokyo’s only PRIVATE POOL Hotel Suite | Grand Hyatt Tokyo Presidential Suite Tour
Tokyo Portfolio - Jun 13
The awe-inspiring 260㎡ (approx. 2,800ft2) presidential suite at the Grand Hyatt Tokyo located in Roppongi has a secret feature that no other hotel in the city does.
Is Japan a Good Destination Right Now?
newsonjapan.com - Jun 13
We all know that 2020 changed things with regard to international travel and for a good chunk of time; international holidays and travel plans were put on hold as the world dealt with the pandemic.
Chagu Chagu Umakko held for the first time in 3 years
Japan Today - Jun 11
The "Chagu Chagu Umakko" parade of colorfully clad horses and children, designated as an intangible folklore cultural asset of the nation, moves along a road in Takizawa, Iwate Prefecture, on Saturday.
US to lift COVID test requirement for international travelers
NHK - Jun 11
US President Joe Biden's administration will lift the coronavirus test requirement for incoming international air travelers starting Sunday.
Kamakura in 2022
japan-guide.com - Jun 11
With Japan's borders currently closed to individual tourists due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, we wanted to give you the opportunity to do some virtual sightseeing in Japan. Follow us as we walk through some of Kamakura's iconic districts and attractions.
ANA to resume normal operation for Haneda flights this summer
NHK - Jun 09
All Nippon Airways says it will resume normal operations for its domestic flights to and from Tokyo's Haneda Airport this summer.
Japan begins relaxing entry restrictions for foreign tourists
NHK - Jun 09
Starting Friday, Japan will accept guided package tours from 98 "blue" countries and regions designated as low-risk in terms of COVID-19 infections.
Riding on Japan’s Amazing Luxurious Train | Saphir Odoriko Premium Green
Solo Solo Travel - Jun 09
Today we are riding on Japan's Most Luxurious Train Sear from Tokyo to Atami on Saphir Odoriko.
Tokyo Disneyland, DisneySea cuts child tickets in half
News On Japan - Jun 08
Oriental Land has announced that it will cut the child rates for Tokyo Disneyland and DisneySea by half from the end of this month to August 31st.
Masks and chaperones: Japan's new rules for foreign tour groups
Nikkei - Jun 07
Japan is opening up to overseas tour groups from Friday, but under strict conditions: visitors must wear masks, buy insurance and be accompanied by a tour guide "from entry to departure."
Japan Alps Adventure! Solo Travel Vlog Nagano to Toyama || Tateyama-Kurobe Alpin Route
Kuga's Travel - Jun 06
Between Toyama and Nagano prefectures, there is a steep 3,000m-high mountain range called the Japan Alps.However, there is a route that passes directly through this mountain to Toyama. This route is called the Tateyama-Kurobe Alpine Route.
Tokyo’s BEST Photo Spots with a Pro Japanese Videographer
Tokyo Creative - Jun 05
We collab with one of Tokyo's top videographers, Eiki Akiyama, & get a tour of the best locations for the perfect Instagram shot!
