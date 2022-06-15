Japanese priest demands return of stolen statue in S.Korea court
「早期返還を強く求める」“仏像盗難”住職が韓国の法廷に
Tanaka Setsuryo is the chief priest of the Kannonji Buddhist temple on Tsushima Island in Nagasaki Prefecture, southwestern Japan. He appeared in court for the first time on Wednesday.
The figure of a bodhisattva in the lotus position was stolen from the temple in 2012 and later found in South Korea. The statue is now held by the country's government.
Buseok Temple in central South Korea, which claims ownership of the statue, filed suit to demand that the government hand it over to the temple.
The temple argued in court that the figure was previously stolen from the Korean Peninsula by Japanese pirates in medieval times.
A court in the central South Korean city of Daejeon ordered in 2017 that the statue be handed over to Buseok Temple.
The government appealed the ruling to a higher court.
News On Japan - Jun 14
TOKYO, June 14 - According to a survey by the Cabinet Office, about 70% of men in their 20s answered that they had no spouse or lover, and about 40% answered that they had no dating experience.
NHK - Jun 14
Japanese police have arrested a man alleged to be the mastermind behind a coronavirus subsidy scam after he returned from Dubai.
slamwrestling.net - Jun 14
The tragic suicide of Stardom’s Hana Kimura has inspired changes to the defamation laws in Japan.
Kyodo - Jun 13
A Japanese couple who kept their own surnames when they got married in the United States were told by a Tokyo ward office Monday that their marriage could not be registered using the two different names.
Japan Today - Jun 13
Police in Shinhidaka, Hokkaido, have arrested a 47-year-old man on suspicion of placing a miniature camera inside the women’s staff toilet at a junior high school where he is a vice principal.
Sundai Love - Jun 13
I was locked up by the Japanese government after arriving in Japan. I tested positive for Covid and they made me quarantine in a designated facility for 9 days.
NHK - Jun 12
Residents of part of a district near the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant designated as a "difficult-to-return" zone have been allowed back in for the first time since the 2011 disaster.
Japan Today - Jun 11
A 36-year-old police officer has been arrested on suspicion of allegedly groping a 17-year-old high school girl on a train in Kanagawa Prefecture.
Kyodo - Jun 11
A 35-year-old man and his teenage wife were arrested Saturday for allegedly leaving two infant children unattended for 13 straight hours at their home in northern Japan, with the younger child later confirmed to have died, police said.
dw.com - Jun 11
An influx of foreign influences, ranging from fast food to less exercise, the stress of modern life, as well as a loss of the traditional sense of "ikegami" in younger people are all to blame.
Japan Today - Jun 11
A Stradivarius violin put up for sale by a Japanese businessman has sold for over $15 million in New York, Tarisio Auctions said Thursday.
Japan Today - Jun 09
When the coronavirus pandemic began over two years ago, people in Japan quickly donned masks en masse with little complaint. But now the government has relaxed its guidance on outdoor mask usage, the message appears not to be filtering through.