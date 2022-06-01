Japanese man arrested over Putin straw doll nailed to shrine tree
プーチン大統領の顔写真貼った「わら人形」を神木に打ち付けた疑い 72歳男を逮捕
Kyodo -- Jun 16
A 72-year-old man was arrested Wednesday for allegedly nailing a straw doll bearing the face of Russian President Vladimir Putin to a sacred tree at a Shinto shrine near Tokyo, police said.
Mitsunobu Hino is suspected of property damage and trespassing, the police in Matsudo, Chiba Prefecture, said. The doll features a picture of Putin's face and came with a note in its breast wishing death to the Russian leader.
Hino is accused of trespassing on the grounds of Matsudo's Mikazuki Shrine at around 2:10 p.m. on May 19, and making holes in a "shinboku" -- a sacred tree -- by nailing the straw doll to it.
The police have confirmed similar Putin straw dolls at more than 10 shrines in the eastern Japan city since May. ...continue reading
Jun 16 (TBS NEWS) - 神社の境内をあるく男。バッグにはわら人形のようなものが。 ...continue reading
Japanese priest demands return of stolen statue in S.Korea court
No more silent lunches? Some Japan schools ease COVID restrictions
Foreign visitors to Japan top 100,000 for 2nd straight month
Japan gears up for July 10 election with end of Diet session
Sounds of Tokyo train station visualized in trial for deaf travelers
Price hikes hit low-income households in Japan
Japan passes bill to prevent exploitation of young people in porn
Internet Explorer shutdown to cause Japan headaches 'for months'
Legendary Japanese wrestler Keiji Muto set to retire
Man arrested for setting fire to hotel garbage disposal site in Tokyo
