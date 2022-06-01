Japanese man arrested over Putin straw doll nailed to shrine tree

A 72-year-old man was arrested Wednesday for allegedly nailing a straw doll bearing the face of Russian President Vladimir Putin to a sacred tree at a Shinto shrine near Tokyo, police said.

Mitsunobu Hino is suspected of property damage and trespassing, the police in Matsudo, Chiba Prefecture, said. The doll features a picture of Putin's face and came with a note in its breast wishing death to the Russian leader.

Hino is accused of trespassing on the grounds of Matsudo's Mikazuki Shrine at around 2:10 p.m. on May 19, and making holes in a "shinboku" -- a sacred tree -- by nailing the straw doll to it.

The police have confirmed similar Putin straw dolls at more than 10 shrines in the eastern Japan city since May.