BASTARD!! -Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy- | Trailer
「BASTARD!! ー暗黒の破壊神ー」予告編
The Dark Rebel Army, which plans to resurrect the god of destruction Anthrasax, continues to expand its power in a bid to rule the world, led by the overwhelmingly powerful Four Divine Kings.
The Kingdom of Meta-llicana on the Central Metallion Continent is assaulted by the sorcerer-led Dark Rebel Army.
In order to save the kingdom, Tia Noto Yoko, daughter of the Great Priest, has a decision to make — she must resurrect the ancient great wizard who once plotted to rule the world, and who is sealed within her childhood friend Lucien Renlen.
The only thing that can undo the seal is a virgin’s maiden kiss.
Facing imminent danger, Yoko puts her lips on Lucien’s, and in that moment, a dark and powerful energy fills the air.
The strongest, wildest, and most beautiful protagonist, the legendary wizard Dark Schneider, is finally revived!
The Netflix Series "BASTARD!! -Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy-" starts streaming June 30
Netflix Anime - Jun 16
Four hundred years since the collapse of modern civilization, the world is dominated by the chaos of swords and sorcery.
