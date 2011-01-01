Organizers of orgy party with over 120 participants arrested in central Japan

The organizers and two participants of an orgy party involving over 120 people were arrested in central Japan.

Teruaki Tabuchi, 54, and Saeko Kato, 51, from Chiba Prefecture were arrested by the Shizuoka Prefectural Police on suspicion of assisting public indecency on Tuesday.

Tabuchi, a self-defense officer, and Kato, a nurse, organized the orgy party at a rental villa in Kosai, Shizuoka Prefecture, and recruited individuals online under the event title “Reiwa 4 Year (2022) Hamanako Festival.” The participation fee for the event from June 11 to June 12 was 10,000 yen (approximately $74) per person.

Police arrived at the event on Sunday after an anonymous report was sent to the National Police Agency. They found about 70 people who were either sleeping or eating inside the villa.

There were reportedly around 120 to 130 men and women participants whose ages varied from those in their 20s to their 50s. However, it was noted that there were more participants in their 40s and 50s.