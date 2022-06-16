Man charged with slandering family of car accident victims

Tokyo prosecutors have indicted a 22-year-old man without arrest for posting slanderous comments about the family of the victims of a car accident.

Prosecutors say the defendant in Aichi Prefecture, central Japan, posted the comments on social media about Matsunaga Takuya, whose wife and daughter were hit and killed by an elderly driver in Tokyo's Ikebukuro area in 2019.

One of the defendant's posts said Matsunaga appears to have fought in court only for money and attention. Matsunaga sought help from the police. They sent papers on him to prosecutors in April this year.

People who post insults online in Japan now face up to one year in prison, with or without compulsory labor, and a fine of up to 300,000 yen, or about 2,200 dollars.