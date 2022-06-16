Man charged with slandering family of car accident victims
SNS上の誹謗中傷に厳しい姿勢 池袋事故の遺族を侮辱…22歳男性を“異例の”在宅起訴 東京地検
NHK -- Jun 16
Tokyo prosecutors have indicted a 22-year-old man without arrest for posting slanderous comments about the family of the victims of a car accident.
Prosecutors say the defendant in Aichi Prefecture, central Japan, posted the comments on social media about Matsunaga Takuya, whose wife and daughter were hit and killed by an elderly driver in Tokyo's Ikebukuro area in 2019.
One of the defendant's posts said Matsunaga appears to have fought in court only for money and attention. Matsunaga sought help from the police. They sent papers on him to prosecutors in April this year.
People who post insults online in Japan now face up to one year in prison, with or without compulsory labor, and a fine of up to 300,000 yen, or about 2,200 dollars.
Jun 16 (TBS NEWS) - 池袋母子死亡事故の遺族松永拓也さんをSNSで中傷したとして、愛知県の22歳の男性が在宅起訴されました。侮辱罪の公判請求は異例のことです。 ...continue reading
40 percent of single men in their 20s have no dating experience: gov't survey
News On Japan - Jun 14
TOKYO, June 14 - According to a survey by the Cabinet Office, about 70% of men in their 20s answered that they had no spouse or lover, and about 40% answered that they had no dating experience.
Alleged mastermind of COVID-19 subsidy scam arrested after returning from Dubai
NHK - Jun 14
Japanese police have arrested a man alleged to be the mastermind behind a coronavirus subsidy scam after he returned from Dubai.
Kimua tragedy sparks change in Japan
slamwrestling.net - Jun 14
The tragic suicide of Stardom’s Hana Kimura has inspired changes to the defamation laws in Japan.
Japan ward rejects couple's marriage registry under separate surnames
Kyodo - Jun 13
A Japanese couple who kept their own surnames when they got married in the United States were told by a Tokyo ward office Monday that their marriage could not be registered using the two different names.
School vice principal arrested after miniature camera found in women’s toilet
Japan Today - Jun 13
Police in Shinhidaka, Hokkaido, have arrested a 47-year-old man on suspicion of placing a miniature camera inside the women’s staff toilet at a junior high school where he is a vice principal.
Locked up by the Japanese government for 9 days
Sundai Love - Jun 13
I was locked up by the Japanese government after arriving in Japan. I tested positive for Covid and they made me quarantine in a designated facility for 9 days.
Evacuation order lifted in part of Fukushima 'difficult-to-return' zone
NHK - Jun 12
Residents of part of a district near the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant designated as a "difficult-to-return" zone have been allowed back in for the first time since the 2011 disaster.
Police officer arrested over groping incident on train
Japan Today - Jun 11
A 36-year-old police officer has been arrested on suspicion of allegedly groping a 17-year-old high school girl on a train in Kanagawa Prefecture.
Hokkaido couple arrested for abandoning 2 infants, 1 confirmed dead
Kyodo - Jun 11
A 35-year-old man and his teenage wife were arrested Saturday for allegedly leaving two infant children unattended for 13 straight hours at their home in northern Japan, with the younger child later confirmed to have died, police said.
What's behind Okinawans' falling life expectancy?
dw.com - Jun 11
An influx of foreign influences, ranging from fast food to less exercise, the stress of modern life, as well as a loss of the traditional sense of "ikegami" in younger people are all to blame.
Japanese-owned Stradivarius violin sells for $15 million at auction
Japan Today - Jun 11
A Stradivarius violin put up for sale by a Japanese businessman has sold for over $15 million in New York, Tarisio Auctions said Thursday.
Japan's outdoor mask relaxation yet to filter through
Japan Today - Jun 09
When the coronavirus pandemic began over two years ago, people in Japan quickly donned masks en masse with little complaint. But now the government has relaxed its guidance on outdoor mask usage, the message appears not to be filtering through.
