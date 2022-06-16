Tokyo Toy Show exhibits classic products with new features added
Ninety-six domestic and foreign firms are showcasing about 20,000 products at the two-day exhibition that kicked off on Thursday at a venue in Koto Ward.
The Choro Q miniature car was first released in 1980. It has been known for moving forward with a spring after the user pulls it back. The latest model has a motor and can turn or spin, depending on the number of pullbacks the user makes.
The latest model of Rubik's Cube may be difficult for even adept people. The color of some of its panels changes, depending on the angle from which they are viewed.
A jigsaw puzzle has a trick in its picture with a special printing technology. Through flash photography with a smartphone, the image on the screen has some changes compared to the original.
The organizer says Japan's toy market was worth nearly 900 billion yen, or about 6.7 billion dollars in fiscal 2021. That is up more than 8 percent in yen terms from the previous fiscal year, marking a 20-year high.
