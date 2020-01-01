Being a DRAG QUEEN in PUBLIC for a DAY in JAPAN!

In this life in Japan vlog LGBTQ+, Pride month episode 3, I take you guys along with me to get ready in drag (makeup, outfit, and hair) and to my whole! I basically spent my whole day being a drag queen in the daytime.

I also went to Shinjuku Nichome, the gay district in Tokyo, to do my MC gig that I got to host a viewing party for RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Season 7!

Full History Documentary in Urdu And Hindi

Spider Tv - Jun 14

Japan is an island country in East Asia. It is situated in the northwest Pacific Ocean, and is bordered on the west by the Sea of Japan, while extending from the Sea of Okhotsk in the north toward the East China Sea and Taiwan in the south. Japan is an island country in East Asia. It is situated in the northwest Pacific Ocean, and is bordered on the west by the Sea of Japan, while extending from the Sea of Okhotsk in the north toward the East China Sea and Taiwan in the south.

Most summer festivals, firework displays to return after 3 years

NHK - Jun 13

Many of the traditional festivals and firework displays that add color to the Japanese summer will be held for the first time in three years as coronavirus restrictions are lifted. Many of the traditional festivals and firework displays that add color to the Japanese summer will be held for the first time in three years as coronavirus restrictions are lifted.

Inside Tokyo’s only PRIVATE POOL Hotel Suite | Grand Hyatt Tokyo Presidential Suite Tour

Tokyo Portfolio - Jun 13

The awe-inspiring 260㎡ (approx. 2,800ft2) presidential suite at the Grand Hyatt Tokyo located in Roppongi has a secret feature that no other hotel in the city does. The awe-inspiring 260㎡ (approx. 2,800ft2) presidential suite at the Grand Hyatt Tokyo located in Roppongi has a secret feature that no other hotel in the city does.

Is Japan a Good Destination Right Now?

newsonjapan.com - Jun 13

We all know that 2020 changed things with regard to international travel and for a good chunk of time; international holidays and travel plans were put on hold as the world dealt with the pandemic. We all know that 2020 changed things with regard to international travel and for a good chunk of time; international holidays and travel plans were put on hold as the world dealt with the pandemic.

Chagu Chagu Umakko held for the first time in 3 years

Japan Today - Jun 11

The "Chagu Chagu Umakko" parade of colorfully clad horses and children, designated as an intangible folklore cultural asset of the nation, moves along a road in Takizawa, Iwate Prefecture, on Saturday. The "Chagu Chagu Umakko" parade of colorfully clad horses and children, designated as an intangible folklore cultural asset of the nation, moves along a road in Takizawa, Iwate Prefecture, on Saturday.

US to lift COVID test requirement for international travelers

NHK - Jun 11

US President Joe Biden's administration will lift the coronavirus test requirement for incoming international air travelers starting Sunday. US President Joe Biden's administration will lift the coronavirus test requirement for incoming international air travelers starting Sunday.

Kamakura in 2022

japan-guide.com - Jun 11

With Japan's borders currently closed to individual tourists due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, we wanted to give you the opportunity to do some virtual sightseeing in Japan. Follow us as we walk through some of Kamakura's iconic districts and attractions. With Japan's borders currently closed to individual tourists due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, we wanted to give you the opportunity to do some virtual sightseeing in Japan. Follow us as we walk through some of Kamakura's iconic districts and attractions.

ANA to resume normal operation for Haneda flights this summer

NHK - Jun 09

All Nippon Airways says it will resume normal operations for its domestic flights to and from Tokyo's Haneda Airport this summer. All Nippon Airways says it will resume normal operations for its domestic flights to and from Tokyo's Haneda Airport this summer.

Japan begins relaxing entry restrictions for foreign tourists

NHK - Jun 09

Starting Friday, Japan will accept guided package tours from 98 "blue" countries and regions designated as low-risk in terms of COVID-19 infections. Starting Friday, Japan will accept guided package tours from 98 "blue" countries and regions designated as low-risk in terms of COVID-19 infections.

Riding on Japan’s Amazing Luxurious Train | Saphir Odoriko Premium Green

Solo Solo Travel - Jun 09

Today we are riding on Japan's Most Luxurious Train Sear from Tokyo to Atami on Saphir Odoriko. Today we are riding on Japan's Most Luxurious Train Sear from Tokyo to Atami on Saphir Odoriko.

Tokyo Disneyland, DisneySea cuts child tickets in half

News On Japan - Jun 08

Oriental Land has announced that it will cut the child rates for Tokyo Disneyland and DisneySea by half from the end of this month to August 31st. Oriental Land has announced that it will cut the child rates for Tokyo Disneyland and DisneySea by half from the end of this month to August 31st.