Charges against Japan immigration authorities over death of Sri Lankan dropped

Japanese authorities will not be held responsible for the death of a Sri Lankan woman who died while in custody at an immigration center in Nagoya last March, after prosecutors decided to drop the case against the then-senior officials on Friday.

Ratnayake Liyanage Wishma Sandamali's relatives filed a criminal complaint with the Nagoya District Public Prosecutors Office last November against the immigration center's senior officials, accusing them of causing her death by failing to provide appropriate medical care.

Horyuji temple reaches crowdfunding target in less than 12 hours

NHK - Jun 16

Horyuji temple in Japan's ancient capital of Nara has achieved its crowdfunding target for the maintenance of the compound in less than half a day. Horyuji temple in Japan's ancient capital of Nara has achieved its crowdfunding target for the maintenance of the compound in less than half a day.

Man charged with slandering family of car accident victims

NHK - Jun 16

Tokyo prosecutors have indicted a 22-year-old man without arrest for posting slanderous comments about the family of the victims of a car accident. Tokyo prosecutors have indicted a 22-year-old man without arrest for posting slanderous comments about the family of the victims of a car accident.

Organizers of orgy party with over 120 participants arrested in central Japan

yahoo.com - Jun 16

The organizers and two participants of an orgy party involving over 120 people were arrested in central Japan. The organizers and two participants of an orgy party involving over 120 people were arrested in central Japan.

Japanese man arrested over Putin straw doll nailed to shrine tree

Kyodo - Jun 16

A 72-year-old man was arrested Wednesday for allegedly nailing a straw doll bearing the face of Russian President Vladimir Putin to a sacred tree at a Shinto shrine near Tokyo, police said. A 72-year-old man was arrested Wednesday for allegedly nailing a straw doll bearing the face of Russian President Vladimir Putin to a sacred tree at a Shinto shrine near Tokyo, police said.

Japanese priest demands return of stolen statue in S.Korea court

NHK - Jun 16

A Buddhist priest from Japan has demanded at a court hearing in South Korea an early return of an ancient statue stolen from his temple 10 years ago. A Buddhist priest from Japan has demanded at a court hearing in South Korea an early return of an ancient statue stolen from his temple 10 years ago.

Man arrested for setting fire to hotel garbage disposal site in Tokyo

Japan Today - Jun 15

Police in Tokyo have arrested a 42-year-old man on suspicion of setting fire to a hotel’s garbage disposal site. Police in Tokyo have arrested a 42-year-old man on suspicion of setting fire to a hotel’s garbage disposal site.

40 percent of single men in their 20s have no dating experience: gov't survey

News On Japan - Jun 14

TOKYO, June 14 - According to a survey by the Cabinet Office, about 70% of men in their 20s answered that they had no spouse or lover, and about 40% answered that they had no dating experience. TOKYO, June 14 - According to a survey by the Cabinet Office, about 70% of men in their 20s answered that they had no spouse or lover, and about 40% answered that they had no dating experience.

Alleged mastermind of COVID-19 subsidy scam arrested after returning from Dubai

NHK - Jun 14

Japanese police have arrested a man alleged to be the mastermind behind a coronavirus subsidy scam after he returned from Dubai. Japanese police have arrested a man alleged to be the mastermind behind a coronavirus subsidy scam after he returned from Dubai.

Kimua tragedy sparks change in Japan

slamwrestling.net - Jun 14

The tragic suicide of Stardom’s Hana Kimura has inspired changes to the defamation laws in Japan. The tragic suicide of Stardom’s Hana Kimura has inspired changes to the defamation laws in Japan.

Japan ward rejects couple's marriage registry under separate surnames

Kyodo - Jun 13

A Japanese couple who kept their own surnames when they got married in the United States were told by a Tokyo ward office Monday that their marriage could not be registered using the two different names. A Japanese couple who kept their own surnames when they got married in the United States were told by a Tokyo ward office Monday that their marriage could not be registered using the two different names.

School vice principal arrested after miniature camera found in women’s toilet

Japan Today - Jun 13

Police in Shinhidaka, Hokkaido, have arrested a 47-year-old man on suspicion of placing a miniature camera inside the women’s staff toilet at a junior high school where he is a vice principal. Police in Shinhidaka, Hokkaido, have arrested a 47-year-old man on suspicion of placing a miniature camera inside the women’s staff toilet at a junior high school where he is a vice principal.