The Samurai Trilogy | Samurai Film Review
The Shogunate -- Jun 18
With us having finally covered the real history of the fascinating figure that is Miyamoto Musashi, it is at last time to examine one of the most thrilling portrayals of him ever brought to film: "The Samurai Trilogy". A classic series of films starring the legendary Toshiro Mifune as Musashi himself!
'The power of cannabis': Japan embraces CBD despite drug taboo
malaymail.com - Jun 17
With its zero-tolerance cannabis laws, deep social stigma against the drug and moves to tighten rules on consumption, Japan is no stoner's paradise.
Japan's top court rules state not liable for Fukushima disaster
Nikkei - Jun 17
Japan's top court on Friday dismissed claims that the government should pay damages in cases involving around 3,700 people whose lives were seriously affected by the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster, absolving the state of responsibility for mass evacuations in the crisis.
Japan central bank maintains policy interest rate at minus 0.1%
ICIS - Jun 17
Japan’s central bank decided Friday to maintain its key interest rate at minus 0.1%, defying aggressive hikes by peers in the US and Switzerland, citing some economic weakness stemming from the pandemic and high commodity prices.
Japanese Women Turning AGAINST Western Feminism
Clownfish TV - Jun 17
Japanese women are turning against western notions of feminism, and embracing girly manga, boobs and moe culture. In fact, 70% of "problematic" manga is created by WOMEN.
Being a DRAG QUEEN in PUBLIC for a DAY in JAPAN!
worldofxtra - Jun 17
In this life in Japan vlog LGBTQ+, Pride month episode 3, I take you guys along with me to get ready in drag (makeup, outfit, and hair) and to my whole! I basically spent my whole day being a drag queen in the daytime.
Australia and Japan to boost defence exercise
Sky News Australia - Jun 17
Australia and Japan have agreed to elevate defence cooperation between the two nations during in a meeting between the Defence Minister Richard Marles and his Japanese counterpart in Tokyo.
Why Delivery Heath Is Very Popular In Japan | Secrets of Japan
Japanese Comedian Meshida - Jun 17
In Japan, delivery health or 'deliheru' is very popular. Delivery health companies provide special health services to men making sure they stay active and everything is working properly.
Previously on Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 | Get Caught Up for Season 2
Netflix Anime - Jun 17
After tracking down a source in California, Major Motoko Kusanagi and the Section 9 crew head back to Tokyo as the posthuman threat grows bolder.
How Europeans Tried to End Japan's Isolation
Kings and Generals - Jun 17
Kings and Generals animated historical documentary series on the history of Japan continues with an episode on how the Europeans tried to end the isolation of Japan during the late Age of Colonialism. We'll see how the Russians, French, Dutch and others attempted to open the country to trade, before the Americans under commodore Matthew Perry did it in 1854.
Tokyo Toy Show exhibits classic products with new features added
NHK - Jun 17
The Tokyo Toy Show has opened after three years of hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic. Some makers have given fresh features to classic items in an attempt to attract a wide range of generations as the country faces a declining number of children.
Operator of major restaurant review site Tabelog ordered to pay damages
Japan Today - Jun 17
A Japanese court on Thursday ordered the operator of Tabelog, a popular restaurant review website, to pay about 38.4 million yen in damages to a Korean barbeque chain, judging that its rating algorithm is unfairly designed for chain outlets.
Horyuji temple reaches crowdfunding target in less than 12 hours
NHK - Jun 16
Horyuji temple in Japan's ancient capital of Nara has achieved its crowdfunding target for the maintenance of the compound in less than half a day.
