M5.2 quake hits Japan's northwestern Ishikawa Prefecture
石川県能登で震度6弱 津波の心配なし
Nikkei -- Jun 19
An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.2 struck Ishikawa Prefecture, on the Sea of Japan coast, on Sunday, but there was no danger of a tsunami, the weather agency said.
The quake occurred at 3:08 p.m. with focus was at a depth of around 10 kilometers, registering lower 6 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7 in Suzu city, at the tip of the Noto Peninsula, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.
There were no injuries reported, the local police said.
Jun 19 (ANNnewsCH) - 19日午後3時8分ごろ、石川県能登地方で最大震度6弱の揺れを観測する地震がありました。この地震による津波の心配はありません。 ...continue reading
An Introduction to the Kabuki Stage
Kabuki In-Depth - Jun 19
As we continue our modest introduction to the basic elements of kabuki theatre, we focus on the kabuki stage, including the hanamichi, main curtain and stage.
Japan Police preparing for possible Mount Fuji eruption
arabnews.jp - Jun 19
Japan’s National Police Agency has started making full-fledged preparations for a possible eruption of Mount Fuji, the tallest peak in the country.
NTT pulls plug on office life
NHK - Jun 19
Japan's telecom giant NTT is preparing to introduce a dramatic change in its office culture. From July, employees will be allowed to work from home anywhere in Japan, and any visits the office will be deemed business trips.
Japanese whisky fetches $600,000 in NY auction
NHK - Jun 19
A bottle of Japanese whisky has fetched 600,000 dollars in a New York auction.
Lower house speaker Hosoda sues publisher over sexual scandal
Japan Today - Jun 19
Japan's House of Representatives Speaker Hiroyuki Hosoda on Friday filed a damages suit against the publisher of a popular weekly magazine that recently ran reports about his alleged sexual harassment of female reporters, according to his lawyer.
Mother dies trying to save drowning son
News On Japan - Jun 18
ISHIKAWA, Jun 18 (News On Japan) - A mother and son were washed away Saturday in canal in Hakusan City, Ishikawa Prefecture, after the boy fell in and his mother attempted to rescue him.
1,300 apply for Japan entry since tours reopen as COVID fears ease
Kyodok - Jun 18
More than 1,300 people have applied to travel to Japan on guided tours since the country restarted visa procedures to accept some leisure visitors from abroad a week ago as worries about the COVID-19 pandemic wane, a government agency said Friday.
Akutagawa literary prize shortlist made up entirely of women for first time
NHK - Jun 18
The five-person shortlist for a prestigious Japanese literary award is comprised entirely of women for the first time in its nearly 90-year history.
The Samurai Trilogy | Samurai Film Review
The Shogunate - Jun 18
With us having finally covered the real history of the fascinating figure that is Miyamoto Musashi, it is at last time to examine one of the most thrilling portrayals of him ever brought to film: "The Samurai Trilogy". A classic series of films starring the legendary Toshiro Mifune as Musashi himself!
Charges against Japan immigration authorities over death of Sri Lankan dropped
Japan Times - Jun 17
Japanese authorities will not be held responsible for the death of a Sri Lankan woman who died while in custody at an immigration center in Nagoya last March, after prosecutors decided to drop the case against the then-senior officials on Friday.
'The power of cannabis': Japan embraces CBD despite drug taboo
malaymail.com - Jun 17
With its zero-tolerance cannabis laws, deep social stigma against the drug and moves to tighten rules on consumption, Japan is no stoner's paradise.
Japan's top court rules state not liable for Fukushima disaster
Nikkei - Jun 17
Japan's top court on Friday dismissed claims that the government should pay damages in cases involving around 3,700 people whose lives were seriously affected by the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster, absolving the state of responsibility for mass evacuations in the crisis.
