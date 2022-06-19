Japan agency warns of quake of similar intensity in coming week
気象庁 能登地方で活動活発 今後1週間ほど同程度の地震に注意
NHK -- Jun 20
The Japan Meteorological Agency is warning that another powerful earthquake could hit the Noto region on the Sea of Japan in the coming week.
The agency issued the warning after the region in Ishikawa Prefecture experienced a quake registering lower 6 on the Japanese seismic scale of zero to 7 on Sunday afternoon.
Agency official Kamaya Noriko said there is still a high risk of building collapses or mudslides. She urged people to stay away from danger.
She said seismic activity has been heightened in the region for more than a year, and the situation is likely to continue for some time.
Jun 20 (ANNnewsCH) - 石川県能登地方で最大震度6弱を観測した地震を受けて、気象庁は揺れの強かった地域では今後1週間ほど同じ程度の地震に注意するよう呼び掛けました。 ...continue reading
Lazy Saturday Brunch | Failed! Souffle Pancakes + Gardening
We tried to make Japanese souffle pancakes for brunch, but failed????(I think it's because the meringue bubbles have deflated.) Then we squeezed lemons????, made juice, and enjoyed a lazy Saturday morning. And Sutan is introducing the plants on our terrace!
An Introduction to the Kabuki Stage
As we continue our modest introduction to the basic elements of kabuki theatre, we focus on the kabuki stage, including the hanamichi, main curtain and stage.
Japan Police preparing for possible Mount Fuji eruption
Japan’s National Police Agency has started making full-fledged preparations for a possible eruption of Mount Fuji, the tallest peak in the country.
NTT pulls plug on office life
Japan's telecom giant NTT is preparing to introduce a dramatic change in its office culture. From July, employees will be allowed to work from home anywhere in Japan, and any visits the office will be deemed business trips.
Japanese whisky fetches $600,000 in NY auction
A bottle of Japanese whisky has fetched 600,000 dollars in a New York auction.
Lower house speaker Hosoda sues publisher over sexual scandal
Japan's House of Representatives Speaker Hiroyuki Hosoda on Friday filed a damages suit against the publisher of a popular weekly magazine that recently ran reports about his alleged sexual harassment of female reporters, according to his lawyer.
Mother dies trying to save drowning son
ISHIKAWA, Jun 18 (News On Japan) - A mother and son were washed away Saturday in canal in Hakusan City, Ishikawa Prefecture, after the boy fell in and his mother attempted to rescue him.
1,300 apply for Japan entry since tours reopen as COVID fears ease
More than 1,300 people have applied to travel to Japan on guided tours since the country restarted visa procedures to accept some leisure visitors from abroad a week ago as worries about the COVID-19 pandemic wane, a government agency said Friday.
Akutagawa literary prize shortlist made up entirely of women for first time
The five-person shortlist for a prestigious Japanese literary award is comprised entirely of women for the first time in its nearly 90-year history.
The Samurai Trilogy | Samurai Film Review
With us having finally covered the real history of the fascinating figure that is Miyamoto Musashi, it is at last time to examine one of the most thrilling portrayals of him ever brought to film: "The Samurai Trilogy". A classic series of films starring the legendary Toshiro Mifune as Musashi himself!
Charges against Japan immigration authorities over death of Sri Lankan dropped
Japanese authorities will not be held responsible for the death of a Sri Lankan woman who died while in custody at an immigration center in Nagoya last March, after prosecutors decided to drop the case against the then-senior officials on Friday.
'The power of cannabis': Japan embraces CBD despite drug taboo
With its zero-tolerance cannabis laws, deep social stigma against the drug and moves to tighten rules on consumption, Japan is no stoner's paradise.
