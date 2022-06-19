Japan agency warns of quake of similar intensity in coming week

The Japan Meteorological Agency is warning that another powerful earthquake could hit the Noto region on the Sea of Japan in the coming week.

The agency issued the warning after the region in Ishikawa Prefecture experienced a quake registering lower 6 on the Japanese seismic scale of zero to 7 on Sunday afternoon.

Agency official Kamaya Noriko said there is still a high risk of building collapses or mudslides. She urged people to stay away from danger.

She said seismic activity has been heightened in the region for more than a year, and the situation is likely to continue for some time.