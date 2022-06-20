Another strong quake hits Ishikawa Prefecture

A strong earthquake has hit the Noto region in central Japan. No tsunami alert has been issued.

The magnitude 5.0 quake struck Ishikawa Prefecture at 10:31 a.m. on Monday.

In Suzu City, the quake registered upper 5 on Japan's seismic intensity scale of zero to 7.

In the nearby town of Noto, the quake's strength was registered as 4.

The Japan Meteorological Agency says no tsunami alert has been issued.

This comes one day after a slightly stronger magnitude 5.4 earthquake was reported in the same region.