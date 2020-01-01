This is Japan's BIGGEST Vending Machine City
akidearest -- Jun 20
Let's take a tour into what 90 vending machines look like. There are so many vending machines it just keeps going...
Zipair to replace its airliners' 'Z' logo
NHK - Jun 16
Zipair Tokyo is replacing the logo that appears on the tails of its airliners. The design is based on the letter "Z," which has Russian-military connotations.
Foreign visitors to Japan top 100,000 for 2nd straight month
NHK - Jun 15
The number of foreign visitors to Japan last month was more than 140,000, surpassing 100,000 for a second straight month.
Extreme Bus Travel Across Japan | Kagoshima to Sapporo Ep2
Solo Travel Japan - Jun 14
This is the second episode of traveling across Japan by bus. The video starts at Osaka Station.
Full History Documentary in Urdu And Hindi
Spider Tv - Jun 14
Japan is an island country in East Asia. It is situated in the northwest Pacific Ocean, and is bordered on the west by the Sea of Japan, while extending from the Sea of Okhotsk in the north toward the East China Sea and Taiwan in the south.
Most summer festivals, firework displays to return after 3 years
NHK - Jun 13
Many of the traditional festivals and firework displays that add color to the Japanese summer will be held for the first time in three years as coronavirus restrictions are lifted.
Inside Tokyo’s only PRIVATE POOL Hotel Suite | Grand Hyatt Tokyo Presidential Suite Tour
Tokyo Portfolio - Jun 13
The awe-inspiring 260㎡ (approx. 2,800ft2) presidential suite at the Grand Hyatt Tokyo located in Roppongi has a secret feature that no other hotel in the city does.
Is Japan a Good Destination Right Now?
newsonjapan.com - Jun 13
We all know that 2020 changed things with regard to international travel and for a good chunk of time; international holidays and travel plans were put on hold as the world dealt with the pandemic.
Chagu Chagu Umakko held for the first time in 3 years
Japan Today - Jun 11
The "Chagu Chagu Umakko" parade of colorfully clad horses and children, designated as an intangible folklore cultural asset of the nation, moves along a road in Takizawa, Iwate Prefecture, on Saturday.
US to lift COVID test requirement for international travelers
NHK - Jun 11
US President Joe Biden's administration will lift the coronavirus test requirement for incoming international air travelers starting Sunday.
Kamakura in 2022
japan-guide.com - Jun 11
With Japan's borders currently closed to individual tourists due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, we wanted to give you the opportunity to do some virtual sightseeing in Japan. Follow us as we walk through some of Kamakura's iconic districts and attractions.
ANA to resume normal operation for Haneda flights this summer
NHK - Jun 09
All Nippon Airways says it will resume normal operations for its domestic flights to and from Tokyo's Haneda Airport this summer.
Japan begins relaxing entry restrictions for foreign tourists
NHK - Jun 09
Starting Friday, Japan will accept guided package tours from 98 "blue" countries and regions designated as low-risk in terms of COVID-19 infections.
