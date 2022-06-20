Record number of women pass career-track bureaucrat exams

A record number of women have passed this year's national civil servant exams in Japan to become career-track bureaucrats with the central government.

The National Personnel Authority announced on Monday that out of 1,873 who passed the exams, 573 were women.

Successful female applicants accounted for 30.6 percent of the total. The percentage is the same as last year, which was the second-highest, but the figure is the largest-ever.

The government this year created a digital-specialist job category and aims to hire people with expertise in such fields as information systems.