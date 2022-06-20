Record number of women pass career-track bureaucrat exams
NHK -- Jun 20
A record number of women have passed this year's national civil servant exams in Japan to become career-track bureaucrats with the central government.
The National Personnel Authority announced on Monday that out of 1,873 who passed the exams, 573 were women.
Successful female applicants accounted for 30.6 percent of the total. The percentage is the same as last year, which was the second-highest, but the figure is the largest-ever.
The government this year created a digital-specialist job category and aims to hire people with expertise in such fields as information systems.
Japanese children allowed to talk again over lunch as Covid cases fall
The Guardian - Jun 15
After two years of eating in near-monastic silence, children in Japan have been given permission to chat to their classmates over lunch, as Covid cases in the country continue to fall.
Price hikes hit low-income households in Japan
NHK - Jun 15
The results of a new survey have revealed the extent to which rising prices are hurting low income households in Japan. Over half of those polled say they have been forced to cut back on the number of meals for their children.
Top 10 Scary Japanese Urban Legends That Will Curse You
MostAmazingTop10 - Jun 13
There are urban legends in every country. Japan, on the other hand, may be home to some of the most horrifying. From faceless ghosts that may play tricks on you to demons who may drag you to hell, let's talk about the Top 10 Scary Japanese Urban Legends That Will Curse You.
The Road To Osaka | Sengoku Jidai Episode 61
The Shogunate - Jun 13
Tension between Tokugawa Ieyasu and Toyotomi Hideyori is set to heat up and will soon lead to the total collapse of peace. The siege of Osaka castle is on the horizon.
How To Build A Japanese Fort Gate | Minecraft Tutorial
Cortezerino - Jun 13
Today we're building a Gatehouse for a Japanese Fort, but there is a lot more to this build than meets the eye. Inside is a fully functioning Villager Trading Hall!
Pinoys warned of illegal recruitment for Japan
SunStar - Jun 11
The Bureau of Immigration (BI) has warned Filipinos about illegal recruitment for Japan.
Morning-after pill debate rages in Japan
bangkokpost.com - Jun 10
When Megumi Ota needed the morning-after pill in Japan, she couldn't get a prescription in time under a policy activists call an attempt to "control" women's reproductive rights.
Japan's licensed tour guides still face tough times
NHK - Jun 10
An association of licensed tour guides in Japan says it has yet to receive requests to escort foreign tourists despite the reopening of the country's borders.
Japan police arrest 2 Chinese nationals over univ. entrance exam cheating
NHK - Jun 09
Japanese police have arrested two Chinese nationals for their alleged involvement in cheating on a university entrance exam in Tokyo by leaking test questions online.
Japan's labor market hurdles keep foreigners in temporary work for years
Nikkei - Jun 09
It is not unusual for foreign workers in Japan to struggle in their search for permanent employment, even if they have toiled in temporary full-time positions for many years, according to a Nikkei analysis of a 2021 government survey of Japan's wage structure.
Japanese Invasion of Alaska - Pacific War #29 Animated Historical DOCUMENTARY
Kings and Generals - Jun 08
Concurrent to the Battle of Midway and the death of the 1st Kido Butai, Admiral Yamamoto had devised a plan to strike Dutch Harbor and invade the first territory in North America: the Aleutian Islands.
Strange Japanese gestures and body language
Japanese Ammo with Misa - Jun 08
The reasoning why the v sign with the palm facing you is considered offensive to some is because back in the medieval era, English longbowmen would use that gesture as a taunt towards the French because the French would have supposedly cut off those 2 fingers of any archers they captured so they wouldn't be able to use their bows anymore because of how dangerous and effective they were.
