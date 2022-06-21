Bullied, burned-out children in Japan quit judo
Underlining the scale of the problem, the All Japan Judo Federation canceled a prestigious nationwide tournament for children as young as 10, saying that they were being pushed too hard.
A group dedicated to those injured or killed while practicing the martial art says 121 judo-related deaths were reported in Japanese schools between 1983 and 2016.
Japan dominates the Olympics judo medal table, but federation president Yasuhiro Yamashita said that the values of the sport are being lost as parents and coaches chase short-term glory.
“Judo is a sport that emphasizes humanity,” said Yamashita, who is also the president of the Japanese Olympic Committee and won gold at the 1984 Los Angeles Games. “If you see no worth in anything but winning, and the result is all that matters, that gets distorted.”
The number of people taking part in judo in Japan has plummeted by almost half since 2004 to about 120,000, the federation’s figures showed.
Children account for the steepest decline in numbers.
Young children are taught the same dangerous moves as Olympic athletes, and intense training regimes can leave them injured or burned out. ...continue reading
Japan Today - Jun 13
Toyota won the 24 Hours Le Mans in the classic endurance race for the fifth straight time, with the No. 8 car finishing ahead of the No. 7 in another dominant performance on Sunday.
ivpressonline.com - Jun 09
While Japanese boxer Naoya Inoue was winning his title bout against Nonito Donaire, burglars were breaking into his home.
Nikkei - Jun 08
Naoya Inoue became the first Japanese to hold a world title from three different sanctioning bodies with a second-round technical knockout of Nonito Donaire of the Philippines on Tuesday.
news9live.com - Jun 05
Japan's Shingo Kunieda won his eighth French Open men's wheelchair title and 27th Grand Slam crown on Saturday with a 6-2, 5-7, 7-5 victory over Gustavo Fernandez of Argentina.
RFI - Jun 04
An 83-year-old yachtsman arrived in Japan early Saturday morning after a solo, non-stop trip across the Pacific, becoming the oldest person ever to achieve the feat.
Japan Today - Jun 03
Former Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama was disqualified Thursday when officials determined he had too much paint on the face of his 3-wood that he was using for alignment.
JRA公式チャンネル - May 29
TOKYO YUSHUN (JAPANESE DERBY) (G1) 2400m, Turf
Kyodo - May 28
Although billed as an important material legacy of the Tokyo Olympics, Japan's National Stadium has become a taxpayer burden with its future in limbo.
NHK - May 28
A diver for the Japan Coast Guard has been recognized as having set the world record for most consecutive pull-ups.
Jason Ray Flake ジェイソン - May 28
The sports festival at Japan's high school is a huge annual event.
straitstimes.com - May 27
SINGAPORE - As a junior golfer, Mizuki Hashimoto was inspired by a meeting with compatriot and former world No. 1 Ai Mizayato.
WION - May 23
Japan`s Naomi Osaka crashed out of the French Open in a 7-5 6-4 first-round loss to American Amanda Anisimova on Monday, a year after her dramatic withdrawal from the claycourt Grand Slam tournament amid mental health issues.