Ex-Member of J-Pop Group KAT-TUN Found Guilty over Drugs

Koki Tanaka, a former member of the Japanese pop idol group KAT-TUN, faced on Monday a 20-month prison sentence suspended for three years for possessing and using stimulants.

Tanaka, 36, "seems highly addictive to illegal drugs," Nagoya District Court Presiding Judge Fumiaki Hiraki said.

According to the ruling, Tanaka had about 0.16 gram of a stimulant at a hotel in Nagoya, Aichi Prefecture, in January. He was also found to have used a small amount of the drug at another hotel the following month.