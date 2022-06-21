Seasonal rain front bringing downpours to Kyushu region
九州新幹線 大雨の影響で運休や遅れ JR九州
The Meteorological Agency says that developed rain clouds covered Nagasaki, Kagoshima, and Saga prefectures in the Kyushu region on Tuesday morning.
As of 5 a.m., hourly rainfall of 38.5 millimeters was reported in the town of Nakatane on Tanegashima Island.
Officials say there may have been as much as 70 millimeters of rain around Nagasaki City during the one hour through 5 a.m. on Tuesday.
They have issued a landslide alert for some areas in the prefectures of Kagoshima, Nagasaki, and Saga.
The officials forecast that northern and southern parts of Kyushu will likely have an hourly rainfall of more than 50 millimeters with thunder through Tuesday night.
In the 24-hour period through Wednesday morning, 180 millimeters of rain are expected in northern Kyushu and 150 millimeters in southern Kyushu.
The meteorological agency is warning of possible landslides, flooding of low-lying areas, swollen rivers, thunder and gusts.
Kyodok - Jun 18
More than 1,300 people have applied to travel to Japan on guided tours since the country restarted visa procedures to accept some leisure visitors from abroad a week ago as worries about the COVID-19 pandemic wane, a government agency said Friday.
worldofxtra - Jun 17
In this life in Japan vlog LGBTQ+, Pride month episode 3, I take you guys along with me to get ready in drag (makeup, outfit, and hair) and to my whole! I basically spent my whole day being a drag queen in the daytime.
NHK - Jun 16
Zipair Tokyo is replacing the logo that appears on the tails of its airliners. The design is based on the letter "Z," which has Russian-military connotations.
NHK - Jun 15
The number of foreign visitors to Japan last month was more than 140,000, surpassing 100,000 for a second straight month.
Solo Travel Japan - Jun 14
This is the second episode of traveling across Japan by bus. The video starts at Osaka Station.
Spider Tv - Jun 14
Japan is an island country in East Asia. It is situated in the northwest Pacific Ocean, and is bordered on the west by the Sea of Japan, while extending from the Sea of Okhotsk in the north toward the East China Sea and Taiwan in the south.
NHK - Jun 13
Many of the traditional festivals and firework displays that add color to the Japanese summer will be held for the first time in three years as coronavirus restrictions are lifted.
Tokyo Portfolio - Jun 13
The awe-inspiring 260㎡ (approx. 2,800ft2) presidential suite at the Grand Hyatt Tokyo located in Roppongi has a secret feature that no other hotel in the city does.
newsonjapan.com - Jun 13
We all know that 2020 changed things with regard to international travel and for a good chunk of time; international holidays and travel plans were put on hold as the world dealt with the pandemic.
Japan Today - Jun 11
The "Chagu Chagu Umakko" parade of colorfully clad horses and children, designated as an intangible folklore cultural asset of the nation, moves along a road in Takizawa, Iwate Prefecture, on Saturday.
NHK - Jun 11
US President Joe Biden's administration will lift the coronavirus test requirement for incoming international air travelers starting Sunday.
japan-guide.com - Jun 11
With Japan's borders currently closed to individual tourists due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, we wanted to give you the opportunity to do some virtual sightseeing in Japan. Follow us as we walk through some of Kamakura's iconic districts and attractions.