Japanese Kura Sushi Guide! Conveyor belt Sushi Restaurant
SAMURAI JUNJIRO Channel -- Jun 21
Japanese Food guide to Kura Sushi, a conveyor belt sushi restaurant.
This food guide will show you how to reception at Kura Sushi, how to make green tea, how to order, and so on.
If you are planning to visit Kura Sushi in Japan, this food guide will surely help you.
Not only regular Kura Sushi, but also special Kura Sushi only in Japan, located in Harajuku and Osaka!
Seasonal rain front bringing downpours to Kyushu region
NHK - Jun 21
Japanese weather officials say the seasonal rain front has brought downpours, especially to the Kyushu region in southwestern Japan.
Bullied, burned-out children in Japan quit judo
taipeitimes.com - Jun 21
Japan is the home of judo, but a brutal win-at-all-costs mentality, corporal punishment and pressure to lose weight are driving large numbers of children to quit, raising fears for the sport’s future in its traditional powerhouse.
Japanese composer Ryuichi Sakamoto says Yoo Hee Yeol did not plagiarize his song; will not take legal action
allkpop.com - Jun 20
Ryuichi Sakamoto has spoken up about accusations that Yoo Hee Yeol plagiarized his song "Aqua."
3 more airports to resume accepting int'l flights in July
Kyodo - Jun 20
Three more regional airports in Japan will reopen for international flights in July as the nation further eases COVID-19 border controls, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Monday.
Food prices in Japan spike on soaring cost for raw materials, weak yen
Xinhua - Jun 20
An analysis company in Japan on Monday said food manufacturers have been raising their prices as soaring costs for raw materials and oil have forced some companies to pass on the costs to consumers.
Record number of women pass career-track bureaucrat exams
NHK - Jun 20
A record number of women have passed this year's national civil servant exams in Japan to become career-track bureaucrats with the central government.
Drone registration system begins in Japan
NHK - Jun 20
Drone owners in Japan are obliged to register their craft with the government under a revised aviation law that took effect on Monday.
Japan to fine Meta, Twitter if they keep neglecting domestic registry
Nikkei - Jun 20
The Japanese government is set to levy fines against overseas IT giants that have failed to register their overseas headquarters in Japan, Nikkei has learned.
Japan govt. says economy recovering, warns of rising costs
NHK - Jun 20
The Japanese government has kept its overall assessment of the economy unchanged for the third straight month. Officials say there are signs of an upturn, but called for caution against rising raw material prices amid the prolonged conflict in Ukraine.
Osaka court deems non-recognition of same-sex marriage constitutional
NHK - Jun 20
A court in western Japan has rejected a lawsuit claiming damages by plaintiffs who argued it is unconstitutional that same-sex marriage is not legally recognized in the country.
Riding on Japan’s Amazing Overnight First Class Train | West Express Ginga “First Seat”
Solo Solo Travel - Jun 20
Today we are riding on Japan's New Overnight First Class train, the West Express Ginga in the First Class “First Seat.”
Japan Just Released Fully Functioning Female Robots #6
Artificial Intelligence News - Jun 20
Japan just released fully functioning female robots. For many years, Japan has been at the forefront of robotics technology, and its robotics innovation has astounded the rest of the globe.
