Japanese Kura Sushi Guide! Conveyor belt Sushi Restaurant

Japanese Food guide to Kura Sushi, a conveyor belt sushi restaurant.

This food guide will show you how to reception at Kura Sushi, how to make green tea, how to order, and so on.

If you are planning to visit Kura Sushi in Japan, this food guide will surely help you.

Not only regular Kura Sushi, but also special Kura Sushi only in Japan, located in Harajuku and Osaka!