Man arrested after taking woman hostage in Saitama internet cafe

A 42-year-old man was arrested early Wednesday after holing himself up in an internet cafe near Tokyo with a female part-time worker as a hostage, police said.

Police stormed the premises in Kawagoe, Saitama Prefecture, at around 3:15 a.m. and took Koji Nagakubo into custody on suspicion of confining the 22-year-old woman in a private room of the cafe so she could not escape.

The woman sustained injuries but is not in a life-threatening condition, according to the police.

Nagakubo, who possessed what looked like a cutter knife, was quoted by the police as saying "I got sick of my life."

The suspect smiled as he entered a police station in a vehicle and made a "peace sign" to the press.