Japan's top potato chip maker Calbee to raise prices up to 20%
【カルビー】ポテトチップスやじゃがりこなど 値上げや容量変更へ
The Tokyo-based company said in a statement Wednesday (Jun 22) it will raise the prices of snacks and cereals in Japan by 5 per cent to 20 per cent from September because of increasing material costs. Its shares advanced as much as 5.1 per cent in Tokyo after the announcement, their biggest intraday gain in more than a month.
While paying more for food is a worldwide phenomenon, it's an especially sensitive topic in Japan, where stagnant wages make it hard for households to swallow a rush of price hikes for everything from burgers to beer. The yen's slide to a 24-year low against the dollar is also exacerbating price pressures for the resource-poor archipelago, which is heavily reliant on imports for energy and food.
The popularity of the snack maker, whose largest shareholder is PepsiCo, reaches beyond the supermarket aisle. Its regional souvenirs of limited-edition snacks ranging from octopus-ball flavoured potato sticks in Osaka or taco-rice flavoured ones in a nod to a popular dish in the southernmost prefecture of Okinawa are also hugely popular and will cost more come fall, the company said.
Xinhua - Jun 20
An analysis company in Japan on Monday said food manufacturers have been raising their prices as soaring costs for raw materials and oil have forced some companies to pass on the costs to consumers.
Nikkei - Jun 20
The Japanese government is set to levy fines against overseas IT giants that have failed to register their overseas headquarters in Japan, Nikkei has learned.
Ben - Mr. Business - Jun 20
The Japanese Yen is in free fall! Japan's Yen just crossed 135 Yen to 1 USD, a level that the Japan Yen hasn’t crossed in 24 years.
NHK - Jun 19
Japan's telecom giant NTT is preparing to introduce a dramatic change in its office culture. From July, employees will be allowed to work from home anywhere in Japan, and any visits the office will be deemed business trips.
NHK - Jun 19
A bottle of Japanese whisky has fetched 600,000 dollars in a New York auction.
ICIS - Jun 17
Japan’s central bank decided Friday to maintain its key interest rate at minus 0.1%, defying aggressive hikes by peers in the US and Switzerland, citing some economic weakness stemming from the pandemic and high commodity prices.
Japan Today - Jun 17
A Japanese court on Thursday ordered the operator of Tabelog, a popular restaurant review website, to pay about 38.4 million yen in damages to a Korean barbeque chain, judging that its rating algorithm is unfairly designed for chain outlets.
Nikkei - Jun 16
Japan ran its biggest single-month trade deficit in more than eight years in May as high commodity prices and declines in the yen swelled imports, clouding the country's economic outlook.
NHK - Jun 14
A premium watermelon from northern Japan has fetched 600,000 yen, or about 4,500 dollars, in the season's first auction.
Japan Today - Jun 14
A group of 10 people working as freelance delivery drivers for Amazon.com Inc's Japan unit have unionized and handed over a letter to the online shopping giant's Tokyo headquarters demanding that their poor working conditions be corrected, union members said Monday.
BBC - Jun 13
People globally are facing a cost-of-living crisis, but in Japan shoppers have been used to decades of stable or falling prices. The country now faces rising prices, which is a big deal, partly because people's wages haven’t gone up since the 90s.
Nikkei - Jun 12
With the Japanese government recently deciding to ease entry restrictions for overseas tourists, Chitose Airport near Sapporo is preparing to welcome visitors again. And Niseko, a major winter resort two and a half hours' drive west, is taking more reservations for the upcoming ski season.