Japan crowdfund for forest that inspired film
The city of Tokorozawa outside Tokyo plans to buy the 3.5-hectare “Totoro Forest” for 2.6 billion yen ($19 million), with crowdfunding covering just a small portion of that, a city official told AFP.
“The area is one of the places that director [Hayao] Miyazaki developed ideas for Totoro after walking there,” the official said, adding that the plan aims to turn the forest into a nature reserve.
The 1988 animation film from Miyazaki’s Studio Ghibli features the cuddly but mysterious forest spirit character Totoro, who has become an instantly recognizable figure for fans around the world.
The forest that inspired his home is about 30 kilometers northwest of Tokyo and has some 7,000 oak trees.
Tokorozawa will ask crowdfunding participants to contribute 25,000 yen ($185) and in return, they will receive prints of background artwork offered by Studio Ghibli.
