The disturbing and legal Japanese industry of child-like sex dolls
Adults can order a doll with a customizable vagina with the same ease of buying a teddy bear online.
Children’s rights activists in Japan fear the child sex dolls’ impact, both on children and customers who buy them.
Critics argue that allowing the dolls to exist - with hardly any restrictions - helps normalize forcible sexual intercourse with children, a crime punishable by at least five years in prison. They also insist that the dolls make a market out of sexualizing minors, which they claim is reflected in Japan’s loose laws on explicit material depicting children.
Though Japan banned the possession of child abuse material in 2014, the last of 38 member countries of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development to do so, restrictions didn’t include illustrative media. Manga, anime, and dolls are still legal in Japan, with the former two protected largely by the right to freedom of expression.
But the science on the dolls’ real-world effects - such as whether they lead to more sexual crimes against children, is murky. Some studies argue they could potentially provide people sexually interested in minors with an outlet, thereby making them less likely to act on their desires. ...continue reading
Japan Today - Jun 22
A 42-year-old man was arrested early Wednesday after holing himself up in an internet cafe near Tokyo with a female part-time worker as a hostage, police said.
Japan Today - Jun 21
Police in Shiroishi, Miyagi Prefecture, have arrested a 27-year-old train conductor on suspicion of groping a teenage girl aboard a late night train.
allkpop.com - Jun 20
Ryuichi Sakamoto has spoken up about accusations that Yoo Hee Yeol plagiarized his song "Aqua."
NHK - Jun 20
A court in western Japan has rejected a lawsuit claiming damages by plaintiffs who argued it is unconstitutional that same-sex marriage is not legally recognized in the country.
Japan Today - Jun 20
A former member of KAT-TUN, an all-male idol group, arrested on Feb 24 on suspicion of violating the Stimulants Control Law, has been sentenced to 20 months in prison, suspended for three years.
NHK - Jun 20
Tokyo's Ueno Zoo has held an early birthday celebration for twin panda cubs. The male, Xiao Xiao, and female, Lei Lei, were born at the zoo on June 23 last year.
newsonjapan.com - Jun 20
The Japanese port town of Noto, Ishikawa Prefecture, Japan, used 25 million yen ($228,500; 164,700 pounds) in Covid-19 response contingency grants to build a giant squid monument.
Japan Today - Jun 19
Police in Tokyo have arrested a 33-year-old man on suspicion of illegally confining a 23-year-old woman and then abandoning her body in a forest in Ibaraki Prefecture.
News On Japan - Jun 18
ISHIKAWA, Jun 18 (News On Japan) - A mother and son were washed away Saturday in canal in Hakusan City, Ishikawa Prefecture, after the boy fell in and his mother attempted to rescue him.
NHK - Jun 18
The five-person shortlist for a prestigious Japanese literary award is comprised entirely of women for the first time in its nearly 90-year history.
Japan Times - Jun 17
Japanese authorities will not be held responsible for the death of a Sri Lankan woman who died while in custody at an immigration center in Nagoya last March, after prosecutors decided to drop the case against the then-senior officials on Friday.
Clownfish TV - Jun 17
Japanese women are turning against western notions of feminism, and embracing girly manga, boobs and moe culture. In fact, 70% of "problematic" manga is created by WOMEN.