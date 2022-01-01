STORY GAME Trailer (2022) Japanese Ghost Story Anthology
JoBlo Horror Trailers -- Jun 23
PLOT: On a camping trip in Hawaii, three art students bet on who can tell the best supernatural story. According to the rules, each tale must have three items: a metaphysical piece, a character with green eyes, and a Japanese location.
The three young campers try to outwit each other as they bring three famous Japanese ghost stories to the world, but things take an eerie turn as each tale takes them deeper into the "Story Game."
CAST: Alberto Rosende, Greer Grammer, Ayumi Ito, Lyrika Okano, Mari Yamamoto, Hyunri, Ken Yamamura
DIRECTOR: Jason K Lau
Honda, peers to ride 20 motorcycles off into the sunset this year
Nikkei - Jun 23
Honda Motor and three Japanese rivals plan to discontinue about 20 motorcycle models by the end of this year, Nikkei has learned, in response to tougher emissions standards to be implemented in Japan in the fall.
Hulu Japan boards season two of drama The Head as filming begins in Spain
c21media.net - Jun 23
Hulu Japan is on board for the second season of The Mediapro Studio’s drama series The Head, which recently began filming in Tenerife in the Canary Islands.
Indonesia deports Japanese man accused of COVID relief fraud
The Telegraph - Jun 22
Indonesia early Wednesday deported a Japanese man to Tokyo where police have accused him, his family and acquaintances of participating in a fraud scheme that netted $7.3 million intended for small businesses hurt by the coronavirus pandemic.
Ohtani hits two 3-run homers
NHK - Jun 22
In Major League Baseball, Japanese star Ohtani Shohei hit a pair of 3-run-homers in Tuesday's game. But even "Sho-time" couldn't help the Los Angeles Angels secure victory in extra innings.
Japan crowdfund for forest that inspired film
hurriyetdailynews.com - Jun 22
A Japanese city is launching a crowdfunding campaign to help preserve a special spot of woodland: The forest that inspired the animator of beloved movie “My Neighbour Totoro.”
Japan's top potato chip maker Calbee to raise prices up to 20%
Business Times - Jun 22
CALBEE, Japan's answer to Frito-Lay with an enormous product line-up ranging from pizza-flavoured potato chips to low-carb granola, is raising prices again as companies struggle to absorb costs that are climbing at the fastest clip in years.
Woman in Belgium becomes mayor in Japan
UNI - Jun 22
A Japanese woman living in Belgium has become the mayor of Suginami, a district in Tokyo after she gained prominence through her online campaigning during the pandemic.
Kishida critics seize on weak yen in Japan upper house election
Al Jazeera - Jun 22
Campaigning for Japan’s upper house election kicked off with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida fighting off criticism of the ultra-loose monetary policy he continues to support despite worries that it’s accelerating price increases.
Japan court denies retrial for 95-yr-old woman over 1979 murder
Kyodo - Jun 22
A Japanese district court denied a retrial Wednesday for a 95-year-old woman who served 10 years in prison for the 1979 murder of her brother-in-law in Kagoshima Prefecture.
Soft Power Japan — From Cool Japan to Cold Japan
Asia Society - Jun 22
University of Oxford researcher Warren A. Stanislaus explains how the elements of “coldness” of Japanese pop culture, manga, anime, and games were disassembled and reassembled into grime music and, in turn, empowered the marginalized youth in the U.K. Stanislaus discussed the creation of a platform to make “Cold Japan” a source of soft power.
Being a Virgin Man in Japan
Nobita from Japan - Jun 22
Nowadays, a lot of young men put other things first over dating or sex. With the stagnated economy, salary hasn't increased while the prices have been rising.
Dark Side Of Manga and Anime Industry | Ask a Manga Artist
Japanese Comedian Meshida - Jun 22
Japan is famous among foreigners for anime and manga. Today I've invited my manga friend who worked as a manga artist for 10 years and asked him about the industry.
