Journalist arrested for shoplifting while in Hokkaido town to report on sunken tour boat

Police have arrested a 24-year-old journalist on suspicion of stealing food items from a convenience store in Shari, Hokkaido, where she had been assigned to cover the sinking of a tour boat.

According to police, Sayaka Takahashi, a journalist employed at the Yomiuri Shimbun’s Sapporo branch office, allegedly shoplifted nine food items, including a bento box lunch and candy, worth 2,657 yen at around 9 a.m. on April 28 at a convenience store in Shari, local media reported. Police said Takahashi, who was arrested on Tuesday, has admitted to the allegation.

Store security camera footage showed Takahashi leaving the store without paying for products.