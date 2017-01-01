80 percent of cannabis seized at Haneda and Narita comes in liquid form

Cannabis is increasingly being smuggled into Japan in liquid form, according to Tokyo Customs authorities.

Cannabis oil accounted for 80 percent of all cannabis products seized at Haneda and Narita airports in 2021. No cannabis oil was found in 2017.

Drug traffickers apparently believe that cannabis oil is more difficult to spot because it gives off less of a distinctive odor than traditional dried leaves and flowers, customs officers said.

Many users inhale cannabis oil through a vaporizing device. Vaporizers are available in elaborate designs to attract young people.