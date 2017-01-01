80 percent of cannabis seized at Haneda and Narita comes in liquid form
Asahi -- Jun 23
Cannabis is increasingly being smuggled into Japan in liquid form, according to Tokyo Customs authorities.
Cannabis oil accounted for 80 percent of all cannabis products seized at Haneda and Narita airports in 2021. No cannabis oil was found in 2017.
Drug traffickers apparently believe that cannabis oil is more difficult to spot because it gives off less of a distinctive odor than traditional dried leaves and flowers, customs officers said.
Many users inhale cannabis oil through a vaporizing device. Vaporizers are available in elaborate designs to attract young people.
Japan court denies retrial for 95-yr-old woman over 1979 murder
Kyodo - Jun 22
A Japanese district court denied a retrial Wednesday for a 95-year-old woman who served 10 years in prison for the 1979 murder of her brother-in-law in Kagoshima Prefecture.
Being a Virgin Man in Japan
Nobita from Japan - Jun 22
Nowadays, a lot of young men put other things first over dating or sex. With the stagnated economy, salary hasn't increased while the prices have been rising.
Man arrested after taking woman hostage in Saitama internet cafe
Japan Today - Jun 22
A 42-year-old man was arrested early Wednesday after holing himself up in an internet cafe near Tokyo with a female part-time worker as a hostage, police said.
Train conductor arrested over groping incident
Japan Today - Jun 21
Police in Shiroishi, Miyagi Prefecture, have arrested a 27-year-old train conductor on suspicion of groping a teenage girl aboard a late night train.
Japanese composer Ryuichi Sakamoto says Yoo Hee Yeol did not plagiarize his song; will not take legal action
allkpop.com - Jun 20
Ryuichi Sakamoto has spoken up about accusations that Yoo Hee Yeol plagiarized his song "Aqua."
Osaka court deems non-recognition of same-sex marriage constitutional
NHK - Jun 20
A court in western Japan has rejected a lawsuit claiming damages by plaintiffs who argued it is unconstitutional that same-sex marriage is not legally recognized in the country.
Former KAT-TUN member gets suspended sentence for stimulants possession
Japan Today - Jun 20
A former member of KAT-TUN, an all-male idol group, arrested on Feb 24 on suspicion of violating the Stimulants Control Law, has been sentenced to 20 months in prison, suspended for three years.
Birthday celebration for Tokyo panda twins
NHK - Jun 20
Tokyo's Ueno Zoo has held an early birthday celebration for twin panda cubs. The male, Xiao Xiao, and female, Lei Lei, were born at the zoo on June 23 last year.
Covid-19 relief money helps Japanese town build Giant Squid Monument and its Economic Impact
newsonjapan.com - Jun 20
The Japanese port town of Noto, Ishikawa Prefecture, Japan, used 25 million yen ($228,500; 164,700 pounds) in Covid-19 response contingency grants to build a giant squid monument.
Man arrested after missing woman’s body found in Ibaraki forest
Japan Today - Jun 19
Police in Tokyo have arrested a 33-year-old man on suspicion of illegally confining a 23-year-old woman and then abandoning her body in a forest in Ibaraki Prefecture.
Mother dies trying to save drowning son
News On Japan - Jun 18
ISHIKAWA, Jun 18 (News On Japan) - A mother and son were washed away Saturday in canal in Hakusan City, Ishikawa Prefecture, after the boy fell in and his mother attempted to rescue him.
Akutagawa literary prize shortlist made up entirely of women for first time
NHK - Jun 18
The five-person shortlist for a prestigious Japanese literary award is comprised entirely of women for the first time in its nearly 90-year history.
