Toyota recalls electric cars over concerns about loose wheels

Motor industry giant Toyota is recalling 2,700 of its first mass-produced all-electric vehicles over concerns their wheels may fall off.

A spokesperson told the BBC that bolts on the bZ4X's wheels "can loosen to the point where the wheel can detach from the vehicle" after "low-mileage use".

The recall comes less than two months after the car was launched in Japan.

Car maker Subaru also says that for the same reason it will recall 2,600 electric cars it developed with Toyota. ...continue reading