Sharp to make English its official language in 2023
Foxconn unit eyes greater overseas push under new president
Sharp plans to adopt English as its official language next year, CEO Wu Po-hsuan said Thursday, as the company ramps up efforts to bolster its TV and home appliance business in the U.S. and Europe.
Wu formerly worked for Sharp parent Hon Hai Precision Industry, the Taiwan-based iPhone assembler also known as Foxconn, and became CEO of Sharp in April. He also assumed the position of president following Sharp's general shareholders meeting Thursday.
He unveiled the plan when asked at a later briefing whether he was able to communicate with others in the company. Sharp needs to foster globally competitive talent, he said.
The company will decide later the scope and settings in which English will be used.
Wu said he will mainly be in charge of Sharp's overseas business, though he vowed to continue studying Japanese as well.
Current weak yen not good for Japan’s economy: Nakao
Bloomberg Markets and Finance - Jun 23
Mizuho Research Institute Chairman and former Japanese Vice Finance Minister for International Affairs Takehiko Nakao discusses the weakness in the yen, the Japanese economy and what he thinks the BOJ should do.
Honda, peers to ride 20 motorcycles off into the sunset this year
Nikkei - Jun 23
Honda Motor and three Japanese rivals plan to discontinue about 20 motorcycle models by the end of this year, Nikkei has learned, in response to tougher emissions standards to be implemented in Japan in the fall.
Japan's top potato chip maker Calbee to raise prices up to 20%
Business Times - Jun 22
CALBEE, Japan's answer to Frito-Lay with an enormous product line-up ranging from pizza-flavoured potato chips to low-carb granola, is raising prices again as companies struggle to absorb costs that are climbing at the fastest clip in years.
Three-fourths of Japan restaurants plan price hikes: Nikkei survey
Nikkei - Jun 22
Nearly three quarters of restaurant operators in Japan plan to raise prices in the current fiscal year, passing on the rising cost of ingredients to customers, a Nikkei survey found.
How To Buy Tether
newsonjapan.com - Jun 21
The crypto market is highly volatile, which opens both good prospects to make a profit and huge risks to bear losses when the market drops.
Food prices in Japan spike on soaring cost for raw materials, weak yen
Xinhua - Jun 20
An analysis company in Japan on Monday said food manufacturers have been raising their prices as soaring costs for raw materials and oil have forced some companies to pass on the costs to consumers.
Japan to fine Meta, Twitter if they keep neglecting domestic registry
Nikkei - Jun 20
The Japanese government is set to levy fines against overseas IT giants that have failed to register their overseas headquarters in Japan, Nikkei has learned.
Japan Yen COLLAPSING! What this means for GameStop and US Stocks
Ben - Mr. Business - Jun 20
The Japanese Yen is in free fall! Japan's Yen just crossed 135 Yen to 1 USD, a level that the Japan Yen hasn’t crossed in 24 years.
NTT pulls plug on office life
NHK - Jun 19
Japan's telecom giant NTT is preparing to introduce a dramatic change in its office culture. From July, employees will be allowed to work from home anywhere in Japan, and any visits the office will be deemed business trips.
Japanese whisky fetches $600,000 in NY auction
NHK - Jun 19
A bottle of Japanese whisky has fetched 600,000 dollars in a New York auction.
Japan central bank maintains policy interest rate at minus 0.1%
ICIS - Jun 17
Japan’s central bank decided Friday to maintain its key interest rate at minus 0.1%, defying aggressive hikes by peers in the US and Switzerland, citing some economic weakness stemming from the pandemic and high commodity prices.
Operator of major restaurant review site Tabelog ordered to pay damages
Japan Today - Jun 17
A Japanese court on Thursday ordered the operator of Tabelog, a popular restaurant review website, to pay about 38.4 million yen in damages to a Korean barbeque chain, judging that its rating algorithm is unfairly designed for chain outlets.
