The Truth Behind Japanese Maid Cafes

The disturbing and legal Japanese industry of child-like sex dolls

VICE - Jun 23

While countries like Australia and the United Kingdom have banned child sex dolls because their governments considered the products to be child abuse material, in Japan, they're completely legal.

80 percent of cannabis seized at Haneda and Narita comes in liquid form

Asahi - Jun 23

Cannabis is increasingly being smuggled into Japan in liquid form, according to Tokyo Customs authorities.

Indonesia deports Japanese man accused of COVID relief fraud

The Telegraph - Jun 22

Indonesia early Wednesday deported a Japanese man to Tokyo where police have accused him, his family and acquaintances of participating in a fraud scheme that netted $7.3 million intended for small businesses hurt by the coronavirus pandemic.

Japan court denies retrial for 95-yr-old woman over 1979 murder

Kyodo - Jun 22

A Japanese district court denied a retrial Wednesday for a 95-year-old woman who served 10 years in prison for the 1979 murder of her brother-in-law in Kagoshima Prefecture.

Being a Virgin Man in Japan

Nobita from Japan - Jun 22

Nowadays, a lot of young men put other things first over dating or sex. With the stagnated economy, salary hasn't increased while the prices have been rising.

Man arrested after taking woman hostage in Saitama internet cafe

Japan Today - Jun 22

A 42-year-old man was arrested early Wednesday after holing himself up in an internet cafe near Tokyo with a female part-time worker as a hostage, police said.

Train conductor arrested over groping incident

Japan Today - Jun 21

Police in Shiroishi, Miyagi Prefecture, have arrested a 27-year-old train conductor on suspicion of groping a teenage girl aboard a late night train.

Japanese composer Ryuichi Sakamoto says Yoo Hee Yeol did not plagiarize his song; will not take legal action

allkpop.com - Jun 20

Ryuichi Sakamoto has spoken up about accusations that Yoo Hee Yeol plagiarized his song "Aqua."

Osaka court deems non-recognition of same-sex marriage constitutional

NHK - Jun 20

A court in western Japan has rejected a lawsuit claiming damages by plaintiffs who argued it is unconstitutional that same-sex marriage is not legally recognized in the country.

Former KAT-TUN member gets suspended sentence for stimulants possession

Japan Today - Jun 20

A former member of KAT-TUN, an all-male idol group, arrested on Feb 24 on suspicion of violating the Stimulants Control Law, has been sentenced to 20 months in prison, suspended for three years.

Birthday celebration for Tokyo panda twins

NHK - Jun 20

Tokyo's Ueno Zoo has held an early birthday celebration for twin panda cubs. The male, Xiao Xiao, and female, Lei Lei, were born at the zoo on June 23 last year.